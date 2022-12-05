11182022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-5
Kansas State huddles before a non-conference game against then-No. 4 Iowa on Nov. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Gabby Gregory scored 21 points and Jaelyn Glenn added another 18 as Kansas State women’s basketball overcame a forgettable first quarter to outlast Houston 73-59 Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Jeff Mittie could tell there was something off during the team’s shootaround prior to the game and it didn’t take long for him to see that it had persisted past the opening tip. He called his first timeout 1 minute, 12 seconds into the game when the Cougars (1-7) took a 5-0 lead after two offensive possessions.

