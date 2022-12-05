Gabby Gregory scored 21 points and Jaelyn Glenn added another 18 as Kansas State women’s basketball overcame a forgettable first quarter to outlast Houston 73-59 Sunday afternoon.
Head coach Jeff Mittie could tell there was something off during the team’s shootaround prior to the game and it didn’t take long for him to see that it had persisted past the opening tip. He called his first timeout 1 minute, 12 seconds into the game when the Cougars (1-7) took a 5-0 lead after two offensive possessions.
“I told them, ‘It’s one thing if the other team tak3s a lead and you’re engaged and you’re doing things well and you're talking and you’re doing some things,’” Mittie said. “But I didn’t like our body language. I didn’t like our locker room before the game. Obviously, I wanted to at least try to get their attention.”
Mittie didn’t necessarily see the response he wanted right away, as Houston stretched its lead out to 12-1 by the 7:08 mark of the first quarter. The Cougars picked apart the Wildcats’ zone, finding the soft spots and making 6 of their first 7 shots.
K-State’s zone defense just wasn’t very effective, Mittie admitted, as it turned Houston — a statistically poor shooting team at just 34% on the year coming in — into a group of sharpshooters.
“We weren’t ready to be physical, weren’t ready to be aggressive, and we were playing a team that that is their strength,” he said. “And boy, if you linger 10, 15 minutes and you don’t answer that, then you can be in a real problem.”
A shift to a man-to-man defense helped slow the Cougars’ scoring attack.
Offensively, Glenn buried a 3-pointer more than 3 minutes into the game to give the Wildcats (8-1) their first field goal of the game, and after a pair of Taylor Lauterbach free throws, Glenn made a layup to cut the Houston’s lead to 14-8.
Gregory — who came off the bench instead of appearing in the starting lineup — scored five straight points, Serena Sundell hit a pair of free throws and Eliza Maupin scored close to the basket.
The first quarter ended with the Cougars on top 20-17.
“Our energy was different,” Glenn said. “A lot of people, their hustle was a lot better than when we got down. That was the biggest thing that I noticed. Eliza … brought a lot of energy when she had the tip-in. That was a really a huge turning point for us and that brought up our energy a whole bunch.”
The two squads traded blows early in the second, but Gregory’s triple with just over 5 ½ minutes to go before halftime put K-State in front for the first time at 26-24. The Wildcats outscored Houston 14-5 the rest of the way in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 40-29 advantage.
The Cougars hit 53% of their shots in the first quarter but that number dropped to 19% in the second as K-State’s defense settled in. Conversely, the Wildcats went from shooting 40% in the first period to shooting 53% in the second.
“Proud of our group for coming back,” Mittie said. “Houston played very well in that stretch as well. They stretched that thing out to 12-1, but a lot of basketball left. I thought our group, probably the last 12 minutes of the first half, we played pretty well. … We were more physical and more engaged.”
“I think in games like this, when you’re playing a team that’s super aggressive on defense and they’re going to come trap you, it takes you a second sometimes to get into the flow,” Gregory added. “I think once we got used to their aggressiveness and were able to come down and run our offense and run our push, we were able to get the shots that we wanted. I think that really made a difference.”
Despite its paltry record, Houston is not a team that’s easily put away. Prior to Sunday’s contest, the Cougars had yet to lose by more than seven points and had dropped overtime matchups with Florida and Florida State.
For K-State, the second half ended up being about holding Houston at bay. The Wildcats managed to build a 20-point lead at 55-35 with 7 seconds left in the third quarter, but then the Cougars scored nine straight to cut their deficit to 11 with just over 8 minutes to play.
However, they never sliced the margin to single digits in the second half and K-State held on for a hard-fought, if not altogether beautiful, victory.
Gregory went 6-of-13 from the floor to pick up her 21 points, while Glenn's 8-of-12 performance at the free-throw line helped her reach 18. She also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Sundell scored 11 and went a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe.
Maupin, a true freshman, scored four points and had six rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
"Early, I just felt like we needed somebody that had a little bounce in their step," Mittie said of his decision to give Maupin extended playing time. "She's super athletic and, defensively, she's really good, so the areas that we weren't playing very good. It wasn't long, maybe a minute, to be able to see that boy, she had a good look to her and had a good bounce to her."
The Wildcats — who were playing their first game in eight days and coming off their first loss of the season — shot 40% (21 of 52) from the field and 24% (5 of 21) from 3-point distance.
Houston hit 36% (24 of 67) of its shots but came up with 15 offensive rebounds while winning the overall rebounding battle 40-38.
Prior to the game, Mittie said he wanted to use the matchup with the Cougars to assess his team’s rebounding ability.
His diagnosis: “Below average.”
“They’re not a big team but they were really quick to the ball,” Mittie said. “They were quicker to the ball than we were. I thought it got better. Our guards really struggled in this one. Our guards were really late on some rebounding plays. But I thought it was below average. We’ll have to be much better going forward.”
K-State will move on to play Kansas City at home at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday before taking on South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mittie said the team’s focus going forward doesn’t need to be on any particular opponent, but on itself and what it can do better.
“We’ve got to continue to grow and handle defensive pressure better,” he said. “We’ve got to learn that we need to control what we can control. We should not have been surprised by their physicality. We’re eight games into this. We need to be the aggressor. We weren’t early in this game, and so we need to learn from that.”