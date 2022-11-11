BCB 9.jpg
Kansas State's Taylor Lauterbach (41) fights for a rebound against Wisconsin's Serah Williams (25) during the Wildcats' 77-63 win over the Badgers Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Paulus/Intersport

Gabby Gregory scored 25 points, Serena Sundell added 17 and Jaelyn Glenn had 16 as Kansas State women’s basketball overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to knock off Wisconsin 77-63 at American Family Field in Milwaukee Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats (2-0) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter after shooting 22% in the first and allowing the Badgers to hit 64% of their shots in the opening 10 minutes.