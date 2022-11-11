Gabby Gregory scored 25 points, Serena Sundell added 17 and Jaelyn Glenn had 16 as Kansas State women’s basketball overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to knock off Wisconsin 77-63 at American Family Field in Milwaukee Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats (2-0) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter after shooting 22% in the first and allowing the Badgers to hit 64% of their shots in the opening 10 minutes.
But the game’s momentum shifted at the 5:29 mark of the second, when Wisconsin (1-1) was on top 27-18.
Sundell took an elbow to the face while being screened and had to exit the game. After reviewing the play, the officials assessed an intentional foul to the Badgers’ Julie Pospisilova, which allowed Gregory to bury two free throws. K-State also retained possession after the foul shots and Rebekah Dallinger nailed a 3-pointer to cut Wisconsin's lead to 27-23.
A Gregory layup drew the Wildcats to within one at 29-28 to cap off a 14-2 run with 1:46 left in the second, and at halftime, Wisconsin’s lead was 33-30.
Sundell, Sarah Shematsi and Gabby Gregory hit back-to-back to back triples to put K-State ahead 43-37 with 6:18 to go in the third. It was the Wildcats’ first lead since they were on top 4-2 in the first quarter.
But K-State couldn’t pull away from the Badgers in the third, and when the buzzer closed out that period, the game was knotted at 46-46.
The Wildcats went off in the fourth quarter, shooting 60% and outscoring Wisconsin 31-17 to get the victory in the second all-time meeting between the two schools.
It was the 1,000th victory in K-State women’s basketball history.
The Badgers outshot the Wildcats 42% to 36%. K-State went 10-of-38 from behind the arc, with Gregory hitting four 3-pointers and Glenn netting three.
K-State finished with a 39-38 edge on the glass. Gregory and Sundell were both one rebound away from logging double-doubles, while Glenn would have done so with two more boards.
No other Wildcat scored more than five points or pulled down more than three rebounds.
Pospisilova and Maty Wilke paced Wisconsin with 17 points apiece.
Defensively, K-State forced 20 Badgers turnovers while giving out 12 of its own.
The Wildcats will return home Thursday to host No. 4 Iowa at Bramlage Coliseum. The Hawkeyes (2-0) throttled Evansville 115-62 on Thursday.