Gabby Gregory had two “out-of-body experiences” in the span of a couple minutes Thursday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
The first was when she stepped to the free-throw line in a tie game with 4.7 seconds left. The second was when the officials dismissed a shooting foul called on her after determining that the contact had come after time had expired, thus finalizing Kansas State women’s basketball’s 84-83 upset of No. 4 Iowa.
“I was so nervous,” Gregory said. “And when (the officials waved off the foul), I just ran out on the court. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ Out-of-body experience again.”
Gregory made 1 of 2 free throws with 36 seconds left to tie the contest at 83-83, and Jaelyn Glenn forced a jump ball with 8.5 seconds remaining, which gave possession back to the Wildcats (3-0).
K-State called back-to-back timeouts to draw up a final play, which involved Gregory driving to the basket. She drew a blocking foul on the Hawkeyes’ Kate Martin, putting her at the line with the chance to give her team a lead.
“Shit, I was nervous, oh, my god,” she said. “Being honest, yeah, I was nervous. I feel like the first free throw to go ahead, it was kind of like an out-of-body experience.”
Gregory made the first foul shot but missed the second, and Iowa (3-1) pulled down the rebound and called timeout with 3.8 seconds left.
In a chaotic final play, the Hawkeyes’ Monica Czinano ended up with the ball in the low block. But her shot and the foul originally called on Gregory both came too late.
“It was a hell of a game, a hell of a game, I thought, for 40 minutes,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie. “We trailed, obviously, a good portion of that, but never felt like we weren’t right there. Never felt like we weren’t right there to make a push and never felt like we weren’t battling.”
Iowa led for 33 minutes, 43 seconds, while K-State was ahead for just 1 minute, 51 seconds. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and seven in the second half, and didn’t claim their first lead until there were 6 ½ minutes left in the third period.
Gregory and Serena Sundell each scored 24 points to lead K-State. Gregory netted half of her points at the charity stripe on 14 attempts while Sundell went 9-of-19 from the floor.
Sarah Shematsi added 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting.
Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes’ two-time All-American Caitlin Clark put up a game-high 27 points on 6-of-17 shooting overall, aided by hitting 13 of 16 attempts at the free-throw line. Czinano had 18 points, and McKenna Warnock had 12.
Iowa entered the game averaging 98 points per game through its first three contests, but the Wildcats managed to slow the Hawkeyes’ offense by limiting them to just four offensive rebounds — which led to zero second-chance points — and forcing 13 turnovers — which they turned into 22 points off turnovers.
K-State had eight offensive rebounds and seven second-chance points, and the Hawkeyes forced 10 Wildcats turnovers and scored five points off of them.
“You don’t win a game like this where you don’t have a lot of plays,” Mittie said. “You’re not going to back your way into beating a top-five team in the country, and we certainly didn’t. We had to make plays.”
Sundell powered K-State’s offense through the first quarter, driving and scoring four times in the opening period to help the Wildcats hang close behind Iowa at 21-19 after 10 minutes.
“I wanted to be aggressive in this game and that’s kind of the mindset I had coming in,” Sundell said. “Right away, I just saw opportunities. I saw that I had height and size over my defender, and found gaps. That was working and that’s just what I was going with.”
The Hawkeyes used an 11-0 run to take a 40-28 lead with 3:53 left before halftime, and to some it may have appeared that the fourth-ranked team in the land was going to pull away.
But then Gregory hit a jumper, Glenn and Shematsi hit back-to-back triples, and Gregory made another lay-in as K-State produced a 10-0 spree of its own to get right back in the game at 40-38.
“Honestly, no matter how many points we were down, I never felt like we were out of the game at all and never felt like it was a big gap or anything,” Gregory said. “Every moment of the game, it felt like we were right there, right in it. Not a big deal at all. I didn’t even realize we were down 12.”
At the intermission, Iowa led 47-43. Shematsi buried her third 3-pointer of the day six seconds into the third quarter, slicing the Hawkeyes’ lead to one point.
She hit another one a few minutes later, and Sundell made a free throw to tie the game at 52-52. Sundell scored on a layup to give the Wildcats’ their first lead at 54-52 with 6:27 left in the third.
Iowa pulled off an 11-2 run to go in front 63-56 at the 2:23 mark of the third, but again K-State wasn’t dismayed.
The Hawkeyes held a seven-point lead multiple times up until there were just under six minutes to go in the game and they led 76-69.
Sundell scored four straight to bring the Wildcats within three points. Later, Shematsi nailed another three, and Glenn got a steal and a layup to level the match at 78-78 with three minutes remaining.
Clark hit a 3-pointer to silence the raucous crowd, but Gregory got to the free-throw line on back-to-back K-State possessions, making all four shots to put the Wildcats up 82-81.
Czinano’s layup swung the lead back to Iowa's at 83-82 with 51 seconds left, but those proved to be the Hawkeyes’ final points of the evening.
That was when Gregory earned her game-tying and, eventually, game-winning trips to the line. She scored all six of K-State’s points in the final 2 minutes, 13 seconds, and all of them came from the free-throw line.
“We felt like there was some opportunities to get those calls because it was called pretty tight,” Mittie said. “...It was a physical game. People were pushing a lot, so I felt like that we needed to earn those calls. We needed to earn those kinds of calls down the stretch, and I thought we did.”
The Wildcats shot 41.2% (28-of-68) from the floor and 30.6% (11-of-36) from 3-point range. They also went 17-of-21 at the foul line.
Iowa, meanwhile, hit 49.1% (27-of-55) of its shots and 30% (6-of-20) of its long-range attempts. The Hawkeyes made 23 of 28 free-throw shots.
The victory was K-State’s fifth over an AP top-five opponent and its highest-ranked win since it beat No. 4 Iowa State in 2002.
“I think this will go down as one of the better early season games in the non-con,” Mittie said. “In my career, we’ve certainly played a lot of top-fives. But when we’ve beaten them, it’s special. You need to enjoy it. Now, they’ll get to enjoy it tonight until midnight. We play tomorrow.”
The Wildcats indeed have a quick turnaround, as they will host Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday and Utah Tech on Sunday.