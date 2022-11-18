11182022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-1
Buy Now

Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie, center, points up as the Wildcats celebrate a 84-83 non-conference victory over No. 4 Iowa on Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Gabby Gregory had two “out-of-body experiences” in the span of a couple minutes Thursday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first was when she stepped to the free-throw line in a tie game with 4.7 seconds left. The second was when the officials dismissed a shooting foul called on her after determining that the contact had come after time had expired, thus finalizing Kansas State women’s basketball’s 84-83 upset of No. 4 Iowa.