No. 25 Kansas State women’s basketball used a monstrous third quarter Thursday evening to race past Clemson 76-38 in its opening game of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Wildcats (6-0) outscored the Tigers 30-4 in the first 10 minutes following halftime, shooting 61.1% (11-of-18) from the field — including 5-of-8 behind the 3-point line — to Clemson’s 9.1% (1-of-11) in that period.
It was the third time this season they’ve scored more than 30 points in a single quarter.
K-State finished with more rebounds in the third period (12) than the Tigers had shots (11).
“We obviously rebounded the ball really well in that stretch of the third quarter,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie. “They were pretty much one and done. The other emphasis was in breaking any kind of pressure. We wanted to do it with the pass, not the dribble, and we spent too much time with the dribble in that stretch where we weren’t very good. So I just think we found a better rhythm in terms of moving the ball with the pass.
“And you know, our players are playing together really well. They need to trust that they’ll help each other and I think they’re starting to get better at that.”
But K-State’s dominance didn’t break after the third quarter. The Wildcats won the fourth quarter 14-5 as well, making the total difference in the second half 44-9 in favor of K-State.
Gabby Gregory led four Wildcats in double-figures with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting overall and 5-of-8 shooting from long-range. It was the 12th time in her career she has eclipsed the 20-point mark and the fourth time she’s done so in her short stint at K-State.
Despite spending a significant portion of the first half on the bench in foul trouble, Jaelyn Glenn recorded 16 points while her twin sister Brylee Glenn added another 12. Emilee Ebert went 6-of-6 at the free-throw line and scored 11 points.
It was the first time Brylee Glenn and Emilee Ebert have collected double-digit scoring nights this season. Brylee Glenn also led the Wildcats with seven rebounds.
Serena Sundell scored a season-low six points on 2-of-6 shooting, but she paced K-State with nine assists and added four rebounds.
“While Gabby had the hot hand, Jay had a hot hand, I thought Brylee made good reads all night,” Mittie said. “Serena, I thought, really found the open player. Serena said to me at one timeout, ‘We don’t need to call any plays,’ because I had a couple to call. She threw the lob to Eliza (Maupin). We’ve seen stretches of this team this season where when they get locked in and they get to going, they play very well together.”
The Wildcats opened an 18-9 advantage early in the first quarter before Clemson (3-2) used a 17-4 run from the :43 mark of the first period to the 6:10 point of the second to take a 26-20 lead.
Gregory hit a triple with 5:45 to go before halftime to stop the bleeding and, remarkably, K-State outscored the Tigers 56-12 over the rest of the game.
The Wildcats held a slim 32-29 lead at the intermission thanks to another Gregory 3-pointer in the final minute.
K-State held the Tigers to just 2-of-18 shooting in the second half while forcing 12 Clemson turnovers. In the final two periods, the Wildcats won the rebounding battle by a 20-12 clip.
“We haven’t played a lot of zone this year,” Mittie said. “We did feel like, coming into this, that we needed to do two things better. When we were in man-to-man, we need to guard the ball better. When we’re in zone, we need to keep people off the free-throw line. Now, we did not keep them off the free-throw line very successful tonight. But I did feel like when the zone was tighter and not too extended, I felt like our length played a factor in missing some shots.”
Overall, K-State shot 43.5% (27-of-62) from the field and 42.9% (12-of-29) from long distance. The Tigers went 26.1% (12-of-46) from floor and 14.3% (3-of-21) from behind the arc.
The Wildcats have scored 70 points in all six of their opening games for the first time in program history.
But they won’t have much time to celebrate, because they’re scheduled to play Northern Arizona at 4:45 Friday and Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks (3-3) fell to the Razorbacks (6-0) 82-73 on Thursday in their first contest at the Paradise Jam.
However, K-State is no stranger to having three games in a short stretch, as it played three contests in four days last week.
“We referenced it last week when we were going through it that this was good preparation for the Virgin Islands and we even referenced playing late, and so you hope any of those things, as a player, you put in the bank,” Mittie said. “You realize what you did to get your body ready the next day. You realize how you got your rest, how you hydrate, all those things are important mentally. Keep things simple.
“We’ll get some rest tonight and really address those things in the morning. We’ll get to work. This is the fun, why you do these tournaments. It’s a fun thing in the preparation. You get a lot of coffee and you go to work and tell the players, ‘Get a bunch of rest,’ and I think our group had that opportunity last week to practice what we hope they use it wisely.”