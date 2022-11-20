Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn ties up Iowa guard Kate Martin
Buy Now

Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn ties up Iowa guard Kate Martin during their non-conference game Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Glenn led with 13 points Friday evening in the Wildcats’ win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With balanced offensive scoring and stout defense, Kansas State cruised to a 70-45 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.

The game belonged to the Wildcats from the beginning as they never trailed. A 3-pointer from junior Taylor Lauterbach got the hosts on the board 40 seconds into the game, and head coach Jeff Mittie set up a press to begin the game to ensure high energy after a big upset win over No. 4 Iowa the night before. It allowed the Wildcats (4-0) to gain control of the game early.