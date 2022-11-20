11182022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-3
Buy Now

Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn ties up Iowa guard Kate Martin during their non-conference game Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Glenn led the team in scoring with 13 Friday evening in the Wildcats' win over Rio Grande Valley. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With balanced offensive scoring and stout defense, Kansas State cruised to a 70-45 win over Texas-Rio Grand Valley (UTRGV) Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.

The game belonged to the Wildcats from the beginning as they never trailed. A 3-pointer from junior Taylor Lauterbach got the hosts on the board 40 seconds into the game, and head coach Jeff Mittie set up a press to begin the game to ensure high energy after a big upset win over No. 4 Iowa the night before. It allowed the Wildcats (4-0) to gain control of the game early.