Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn ties up Iowa guard Kate Martin during their non-conference game Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Glenn led the team in scoring with 13 Friday evening in the Wildcats' win over Rio Grande Valley.
With balanced offensive scoring and stout defense, Kansas State cruised to a 70-45 win over Texas-Rio Grand Valley (UTRGV) Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The game belonged to the Wildcats from the beginning as they never trailed. A 3-pointer from junior Taylor Lauterbach got the hosts on the board 40 seconds into the game, and head coach Jeff Mittie set up a press to begin the game to ensure high energy after a big upset win over No. 4 Iowa the night before. It allowed the Wildcats (4-0) to gain control of the game early.
“Knowing the emotions from (Thursday’s) game, we knew there would be some energy,” Mittie said. “That is one of the reasons why we pressed early is because I didn’t want to get in a walk it up game. I wanted to get the tempo up right away. I thought our group did a pretty solid job with that.”
The Wildcats held a 19-9 lead after the first quarter. And pulled away in the second quarter as they held the Vaqueros (2-2) to just four points, outscoring Rio Grande Valley 15-4 in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 34-13 lead.
Mittie was pleased with the strong defensive performance.
“That was the most pleasing thing about the whole night, I thought we were locked into their dribble drive,” Mittie said. “We had played two previous dribble-drive teams before and had some struggles with that. I thought we contested them well. It felt really good to really defensively clamp down on them early. What you don’t want is (UTRGV) to start off hot like they were in the second half. Then it is a whole different ball game. We needed to go deeper into the bench today for a lot of reasons. We had tired players, but we also needed players to get more playing time. Certainly, playing as good of defense as we did in the first half allowed us to do that.”
The Vaqueros did not make a single shot in the second quarter on 14 field goals attempts, eight of which were from 3-point land. Instead, their four points came from four three throws.
UTRGV averaged 64 points in its first three games, K-State’s defense held the Vaqueros to 45 points.
“I thought the highlights for us was UTRGV came in shooting pretty hot, and we wanted to make sure we cooled off their shooters,” Mittie said. “1-of-18 in the first half was critical. Really felt good about that.”
The balanced offensive performance from the Wildcats featured 10 players scoring with three reaching double figures. Sophomore Jaelyn Glenn and senior Gabby Gregory led the way with 13 points and sophomore Brylee Glenn scored 11 points. The Wildcats also had 19 assists.
“In stretches of this game we really shared the ball,” Mittie said. “We have got good scorers, but I think we have scorers that score better together. We are not a ball dominant one player that is going to break the defense down. We need the ball to move. We need to ball to move to the right people.”
The Wildcats did commit 18 turnovers, but it is not a concern to Mittie as he said when his team is locked in and focused, they take care of the basketball. He said they took fantastic care of the basketball against Iowa.
The Vaqueros had more success shooting the ball in the second half, scoring 14 in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth quarter, outscoring K-State in the fourth quarter 18-14.
“I give UTRGV credit for moving the ball to the right player and stepping up and knocking shots down,” Mittie said. “Our players know that is not easy to do when you shoot so poorly in the first half. I would like to see us quicker to those plays, but we will look at the film and see what we can do better.”
To be undefeated at this point in the season is something Jaelyn Glenn said she feels really good about, especially without star center Ayoka Lee.
“I was a little bit nervous at first, but we have had a lot of people come up and step up and put their best foot forward to help us be successful,” she said. “I am very happy with where we are at right now.”
Gregory said it “feels good” to be able to follow up a massive upset win on short rest with a 25-point win in a game the Wildcats were supposed to win comfortably.
“We take every game super seriously,” Gregory said. “I was really proud of my teammates to be able to lock in after such a late night (Thursday), emotions are so high. I think I said I was so happy I don’t know if I could go to sleep. I was up for a long time as well, (because) emotions were really high. It was good for us to come into (this game) and get a good win.”
Up next, K-State hosts Utah Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday.