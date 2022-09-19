image001.jpg

Junior Sydney Burton runs during the season-opening Bob Timmons Invitational on Sept. 3. Burton finished fifth overall at a cross country meet in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Both Kansas State cross country teams walked away from the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday with gold medals. 

The Wildcat women had their second straight first-place finish, finishing the  race with 54 points for first place overall out of 29 teams while the K-State men won the university division with 80 points, topping Kansas by 10 points. 