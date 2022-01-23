With 2:53 remaining in Kansas State’s 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma, junior center Ayoka Lee was taken out of the game and received a huge hug from head coach Jeff Mittie.
Lee hugged her teammates along the sideline as the 4,347 fans in attendance roared through a standing ovation after perhaps the greatest performance ever from a Kansas State basketball player.
The junior star made history and sent a shockwave across the nation, scoring 61 points to break multiple records: her school record for points scored in a single game (43), the Big 12 record for points in a game (50) and the NCAA record for most points scored in a single game (60).
“It is crazy,” Lee said. “Coming into this game, I don’t think anyone thinks, ‘Oh yeah, we are just going to set a record today’. I think it just goes back to our preparation. (Oklahoma) was not an easy scout. We knew it was not going to be easy. We just executed so well, and it started with our defense.”
What really stood out about Lee’s performance was the efficiency in which she broke the record. Lee went 23-for-30 from the field and 15-of-17 from the free throw line.
She also put up another double-double after grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. The double-double is the 12th of the season and the 42nd of her career.
It started from the beginning as K-State (15-4, 5-2) won the opening tipoff and immediately got the ball to Lee posted up in the paint, giving her an easy layup near under the basket. It took only 11 second of game time.
Lee scored the first six points of the game and the first 12 of 15.
It did not matter if Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2) had just one defender guarding her or three defenders attempting to guard her at once, Lee was too much to handle.
The Sooners came into the game averaging 88 points per game which was the second-best mark is the country heading into the game. The Sooners did not get their first bucket until 4:28 remained in the first quarter and shot a game total of 37.7%.
“I thought our switches were pretty solid,” Mittie said. “Our communication was good. I mentioned several times I thought (Jaelyn Glenn) really set the tone for us defensively. She is flying around with 11 rebounds. We knew this was going to be a game where we would have to rebound better. The rebounding margin was significant for us. There was just a lot of really good things going on (on the court) today.”
K-State outrebounded Oklahoma by a wide margin 44-26; including 34 defensive rebounds compared to Oklahoma’s 21.
The Wildcats also forced 17 turnovers and turned them into 22 points.
K-State held a 51-27 lead at halftime, and it was able to maintain a 20-point lead for most of the second half.
With 2:28 remaining in the third quarter, Oklahoma was able to cut the lead to 15 points, 64-49, from a pair of 3-pointers, but K-State was able to get the lead back to 21 points as Lee scored six straight points with under one minute remaining in the third quarter.
Lee played a total of 35 minutes in the game, Mittie said he did not think about taking Lee out of the game for a rest until the final two minutes of the game for a standing recognition from the crowd as he said Oklahoma is too dangerous with its offensive abilities to give them a chance of making it a close ending.
“One of the things we have certainly learned is that if you take the foot off the gas any team can come back,” Mittie said. “You are playing the second leading scoring team in the nation, and one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation. When you sit here and look at what the lead was – lets say its 20 – (Oklahoma) bang three straight 3s and now you are in a 11 point game with 3:30 to go. We wanted to keep the foot on the gas. We wanted to keep feeding her.”
Along with Lee’s dominant performance, Serena Sundell also scored in double digits (10) and Glenn scored eight points and snagged 11 rebounds and seven asssits. Glenn and Sundell both combined for three big 3s to help keep the Sooner defense honest.
“We are definitely very dangerous when our outside shots are falling,” Glenn said. “When they bring in two or three people on Ayoka, just crowding Ayoka, she can make the kick out and we can knock those shots down. That is really hard to guard for any team.”
Sundell had eight of K-State’s 28 assists.
This win gives the Wildcats their second straight win and the third home win over a ranked opponent. The Wildcats were once ranked early in Big 12 play but fell out of the rankings after two straight losses. This win certainly is a signature victory and helps the Wildcats push for the Big 12 championship.
“We are excited that we got a good win today,” Mittie said. “It is a big win for us. It is a big win to play well.”
The win moved the Wildcats into a three-way-tie for first place in the Big 12 with No. 7 Iowa State and the Sooners.
K-State will now travel down to Austin on Wednesday to take on No. 15 Texas (14-3, 4-2).
KANSAS STATE 94
No. 14 OKLAHOMA 65
Kansas State (94)
Totals: 33-65 FG, 25-27 FT, 94 points
Ayoka Lee 23-30, 15-17, 61, Serena Sundell 4-8, 2-2, 11, Jaelyn Glenn 3-6, 2-3, 8. Brylee Glenn, 1-7, 4-4, 6, Laura Macke, 1-2, 4-4, 6, Emilee Ebert, 1-5, 2
No. 14 Oklahoma (65)
Totals: 23-61 FG, 12-15 FT, 65 points
Taylor Robertson 5-13, 6-6 19, Madi Williams 4-9 2-2 11, Nevaeh Tot 2-6 2-2 7, Skylar Vann 3-16 1-2 7, Kaley Perkins 2-2 0-0 7, Gabby Gregory 2-6 1-1 5, Liz Scott 2-2 0-0 4, Emma Svoboda 2-5 0-2 4, Kennady Tucker 1-2 -0- 3
Three-point field goals made: Oklahoma 7 (Robertson 3, Tot, Tucker, Williams, Perkins), Kansas State 3 (J. Glenn 2, Sundell).
Turnovers: Oklahoma 17, Kansas State 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.