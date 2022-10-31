10312022-mer-spt-kstatefb-10
A SkyCam hovers over the football field as Kansas State and Oklahoma State play a Big 12 Conference football game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Sports Business Journal reported over the weekend that the Big 12 signed an $2.28 billion extension with FOX and ESPN that will run through 2030-31.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

There is life after Texas and Oklahoma after all – and a nice TV extension, too.

Fifteen months after the Big 12’s obituary was written with the defection of the Longhorns and Sooners to the SEC, the once-embattled conference is looking at a new deal with ESPN and Fox.

