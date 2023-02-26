Kansas State baseball came up just short on Sunday in the finale of the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas, falling 6-5 to Iowa after giving up the tying and go-ahead runs in the final three innings.
The loss is the most recent in a now four-game skid.
Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a Wildcat fielding error. The Hawkeyes doubled that lead in the second inning and then added two more runs in the top of the third, pushing their lead to 4-0.
K-State (4-4) came storming back though, starting with a run from Brendan Jones on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth, three Wildcat runs scored on two hits and an error.
Brady Day loaded the based on his second hit of the day which led Raphael Pelletier, who was hitless in his previous six at-bats that weekend, scored two runs on a single after falling behind in the count 0-2.
The Wildcats tied things up with a steal of home by Day.
After a scoreless fifth inning, K-State took its first lead after a triple from Carson Queck and a sac-fly to bring him home.
Iowa (5-1) tied things up in the seventh on a passed ball before retaking the lead with a go-ahead home run off closer Tyson Neighbors.
German Fajardo got the start, his third of the season and the ninth of his career. He went 4.1 innings and gave up seven hits, two walks and three earned runs with five strikeouts.
Brendan Jones led the Wildcats with three hits and Day had two.
K-State will travel to Omaha on Tuesday before holding their home opener on Friday versus Army and Stonehill as part of an alternating four-game series.
vs. Sam Houston
In the second game of the Round Rock Classic on Saturday, the Wildcats fell 8-3 to Sam Houston.
The Wildcats trailed 4-0 through six innings before a one-run home run from Nick Goodwin got K-State on the board.
Then, in the eighth inning, Brady Day doubled home Brendan Jones and Cash Rugley to get K-State within a run heading into ninth inning.
Sam Houston struck right back, scoring four runs off reliever Shay Hartis including a two-run home run, pushing the Bearkats ahead 8-3.
Wildcat starter Jackson Wentworth earned the loss, going 3.2 innings while giving up 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out five.
Goodwin had the only multi-hit game amongst K-State hitters, ending the game with two.
vs. No. 1 LSU
Two rough innings for the Wildcats made the difference in their 7-3 loss to top-ranked LSU Friday to open the Classic.
K-State jumped out ahead early, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Kaelen Culpepper singled home Brendan Jones.
LSU tied things up in the second and took the lead with two runs in the sixth.
Roberto Pena got K-State back within a run with a one-run homer to centerfield, but four runs in the bottom of the seventh made the top-ranked Tigers unreachable.
K-State did add a third and final run in the top of the ninth off an error that scored Nick Goodwin, but that would be all.
Reliever Ty Ruhl earned the loss after giving up six earned runs on six hits with a walk and a wild pitch. Starter Owen Boerema went 4.1 innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
The Wildcats managed just four hits and three walks.