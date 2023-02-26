Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes looks on from the third base line
Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes looks on from the third base line in a game against No. 6 Oklahoma State on April 3, 2022, at Tointon Family Stadium. The Wildcats went 0-3 in the Round Rock Classic last weekend.

Kansas State baseball came up just short on Sunday in the finale of the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas, falling 6-5 to Iowa after giving up the tying and go-ahead runs in the final three innings. 

The loss is the most recent in a now four-game skid. 

