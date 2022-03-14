Kansas State high five on the field after their home opener against Nebraska on Wednesday evening. K-State swept Central Connecticut this weekend, including winning both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Kansas State baseball has won four straight games after completing a sweep of Central Connecticut.
The Wildcats won both games of Sunday’s doubleheader to complete the sweep of the Blue Devils.
“It’s a great day any time you can win twice,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “Those are precious days, and I tell our guys that because those wins will stay with you. We work really hard to get wins and to get two in a day is awesome. It’s challenging, too, it’s difficult to play 18 innings and to maintain focus, urgency and energy levels.”
K-State won 5-3 in the first game of the day and 5-2 in the second.
The Wildcats scored five runs on 11 hits with no errors in the opener, led by Cole Johnson who had a career-high four hits including a double and a home run.
Justin Mitchell also homered and doubled in the win.
Connor McCullough got the start and the win, allowing six hit over six innings and allowing three runs while striking out three and walking two to earn his second win of the year.
In the second game, Blake Adams, Dominic Johnson and Dylan Phillips each had two-hit games.
Christian Ruebeck got the stars, striking out seven over four innings, but Landry Jurecka got the win, striking out seven over four innings while allowing three hits and one earned run.
K-State will travel to Omaha on Tuesday for the road portion of its home-and-home with the Mavericks. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be streamed at OMavs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.