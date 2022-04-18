After pulling off the upset over No. 7 Texas in Game 1 Thursday, Kansas State knocked off the Longhorns 8-1 Friday at Tointon Family Stadium to win the three-game weekend series.
Wildcats starting pitcher Blake Adams controlled the Longhorns –– who are the most productive offense in the Big 12 –– pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and only one run with six strikeouts. The run Adams allowed came in the top of the seventh inning. Adams threw a total of 108 pitches.
“Great team win,” Adams said. “(We) really needed (the win). I knew we needed another good start. I got into rhythm early and (I) kept them off balance. I was able to mix with all four pitches for most of the game. Really kept them off balance and trusted my defense, especially with the conditions we had today. The mindset was just attack hitters and let defense do the work, and that is what we did. That was great to get the first series win –– and what a team to do it against, a top 10 team and it being Texas.”
On Thursday in Game 1, it was a spectacular comeback effort, with K-State scoring seven unanswered runs after trailing 5-1 to pull off the upset.
This time, in Game 2, the Wildcats got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. And on top of good pitching and more offense, they were able to hold the lead for the entire game.
A double by Justin Mitchell just over the third baseman’s head scored Nick Goodwin and another run came in on a sacrifice fly.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning as Nicoloff came through with two outs with a single up the middle to score Orlando Salinas.
Texas got on the board in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run. Adams pitched 96 pitches before giving up the home run and needed 12 more to get out of the inning.
“The first six innings, I was feeling really good,” Adams said. “I kept my (velocity) low. I had all (my) four pitches working. Really just trusted (the) defense. Attack the hitters. I just attacked, attacked, attacked. It worked out.”
K-State responded in the bottom half of the seventh inning with a two-run home run from Dominic Johnson over the left field wall to give the hosts more cushion with a 5-1 lead.
“We consider it a dagger, and that is really what it was,” Johnson said. “Once I hit that (home run), I felt like the game was in our hands. 3-1 is a close game in college baseball – (especially) against a really good Texas team, top 10 in the country. We had a good team win today, and that was big for us.”
K-State added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn the game into a blowout 8-1 win.
It all added up to a big win for the Wildcats, who are in desperate need of wins – especially against ranked opponents – to fight their way into the postseason.
“We had some energy today in pregame which carried over from yesterday” Hughes said. “Our goal was to get a lead, get the momentum first, expand the lead and then finish the game: We did all three of those things (in this game).”
Game 3
While the first two games of the series featured high scoring, the series finale on Saturday was a low-scoring pitchers duel as Texas salvaged a 4-2 win.
Both teams had multiple opportunities to score with runners in scoring positions, but Texas capitalized on its opportunities more than K-State.
In the top of the sixth inning with two outs, Texas got a double and then a bloop base hit in shallow right-center field to bring in the runner from second base to take a 3-2 lead.
The Wildcats couldn’t get any more runs across home plate to make a late surge to get the lead.
“Disappointing end to the weekend,” head coach Pete Hughes said. “We are not satisfied with a series win. We needed to play good (this game) and we did not play good enough to get it done. We had some opportunities, gave up some soft runs. When you lose like that, it makes it a little more difficult. We did not score from the fourth inning on. That makes things difficult as well. It was a tough day offensively.”
K-State got the early lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of seconnd inning. Texas’ center fielder made a diving catch on a ball Nick Goodwin hit, but Justin Mitchell scored from third base for the Wildcats to take a 1-0 lead.
Texas responded in the top of the third inning with two runs to take the lead. The Longhorns’ second run in the inning came from an off-target throw to first base from a ground out at third base that should have been the third out.
The Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a ground out fielders’ choice as Dylan Phillips game in to score.
Texas was able to edge out a run in the top of the sixth inning for the lead and then added another run in the top of the ninth inning.
The series win –– the Wildcats first series win of Big 12 play –– is still a strong positive going forward.
“Our guys know they are a really good baseball team,” Hughes said. “They know how close we are from being consistently good. This one will sting for a little bit. But you win a weekend series, (and) you feel good about that. Definitely give our program some momentum into a week we got a lot of baseball being played. It is a good productive weekend. You let that loss sting because it means something and reflect on it tomorrow and feel good about your overall work from this series.”