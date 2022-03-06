The Kansas State men fell 78-71 on senior day Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Oklahoma got off to a strong start with three early 3s in the first five minutes of the game to take an early 15-7 lead.
K-State battled and was able to tie the game. The Wildcats had the lead for moments of the first half and the second half, but after Oklahoma took a 48-47 lead with 14:11 remaining in the second half, K-State did not lead again for the remainder of the game.
Not much went right for K-State (14-16, 6-12) in the game.
Sophomore guard Nijel Pack scored just 10 points, and he had just five points with 3:40 left to play in the second half.
Pack was kept on the bench for most of the first half after getting into early foul trouble.
Head coach Bruce Weber said Pack had stomach cramp issues which affected his performance, and he was unsure at halftime if he would even be able to play in the second half. Pack played just 24 minutes.
“It is always tough to play without Nijel,” senior Mark Smith said. “I think his stomach was hurting. There is nothing you can do about that. Nijel gives so much for this team. But it is hard without Nijel. He is such a great scorer. People key in on him every night, and he produces every night. We really did miss him. To see him come back and play in the second half means a lot to me.”
Seniors Smith and Mike McGuirl were the spark for the Wildcats offensively on what was most likely their last games in Bramlage Coliseum.
Smith scored 22 points and McGuirl scored 21.
A big issue in this game — and a running theme throughout the entire season — was that the Sooners easily controlled the boards by a wide margin. Oklahoma finished with 37 total rebounds and K-State finished with 22. Oklahoma’s rebound resulted in 12 second chance points.
K-State was also missing junior guard Markquis Nowell who was out for his second straight game due to injury.
“With Markquis and Nijel, you are kind of out of rhythm with offense trying to figure some things out,” Weber said. “Mike (McGuirl) and Mark (Smith) really stepped up — they were special. We just needed a little more.”
Umoja Gibson was fantastic for the Sooners (17-14, 7-11), scoring 29 points on seven 3s. Smith said that Nowell probably would have guarded Gibson which would have helped slow him down.
“We see that everyday in practice, so there is no excuse for it,” McGuirl said on Gibson. “We guard Nijel every day. I think that is just lack of communication and lack of focus. There is nothing we can do about it now except learn from it.
“What we have been good at the past few years at Kansas State is defense. I think it is all focus and toughness. You just got to have pride to get a stop. We have to be connected on defense to where we are all on the same page. I think that is where we lost it.”
Weber called this loss a “good punch in the gut” because he said the team had high hopes they were going to play good basketball and a chance to be successful.
The Wildcats ride a five-game losing streak into the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City next week. They will play West Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the eight seed and if they win, they get rewarded with a third game against top seed Kansas.
McGuirl said there is no lack of confidence despite being on a losing streak.
“It is obvious what we need to adjust, but we know we can beat any team in the conference,” McGuirl said. “Now, it is about we do that. Understand that anything can happen. (This season) is not over yet.”
Weber added he does not know if Nowell will be able to play Wednesday against West Virginia.
Saturday also marked what might be Weber’s final home game as K-State’s head coach.
Weber, who took the K-State job a decade ago after being fired at Illinois, has fallen out of favor with Wildcat fans over the last several years.
This will be K-State’s third losing season in a row and the third straight season that the Wildcats, barring a magical run through the Big 12 tournament, will miss out on the NCAA tournament.
K-State is 34-57 over those last three seasons, the worst mark in school history since the Wildcats won just 28 games from the 1944-45 season to 1946-47.
If Weber is fired, he will leave the school with third-most wins in school history with 184. He is three wins short of 500 in his career.
“I don’t know,” Weber said when asked about his job status after Saturday’s loss. “I have no idea. I’m just worried about West Virginia. That’s all I can worry about. We thought we had higher hopes this year. We’ve improved. We’ve gotten better. But this finish is not what we’ve hoped for. We had some pretty good momentum going. I love coaching. I love K-State. I love our guys. All I can worry about is what we can take care of and that’s getting our guys ready for West Virginia.”
