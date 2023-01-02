Kansas State men’s basketball’s Jerome Tang pointed out after his conference head-coaching debut Saturday night that winning in the Big 12 is no simple feat.

The proof was his team’s gritty 82-76 overtime victory over No. 24 West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum. It was a game in which the Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) had to overcome a 14-point first-half deficit and see their own eight-point second-half advantage finally erased by last-second shot at the end of regulation.

Recommended for you