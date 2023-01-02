Kansas State men’s basketball’s Jerome Tang pointed out after his conference head-coaching debut Saturday night that winning in the Big 12 is no simple feat.
The proof was his team’s gritty 82-76 overtime victory over No. 24 West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum. It was a game in which the Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) had to overcome a 14-point first-half deficit and see their own eight-point second-half advantage finally erased by last-second shot at the end of regulation.
“I was very proud of our composure and our togetherness,” Tang said afterward. “I think anybody who watches these guys play can really see how much they love each other, how much they enjoy playing with each other. There’s such a joyful spirit and a calm spirit about them in the tense situations.”
The “tense situations” arose early on, as the Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) punched K-State in the mouth and pulled ahead 17-3 fewer than eight minutes into the contest. West Virginia swarmed the glass on both the offensive and defensive ends, and it took the Wildcats 6 minutes, 40 seconds to pull down their first rebound.
Six of the Mountaineers’ first 15 points came after offensive rebounds, and they finished with 24 second-chance points in the game. They pulled down a total of 21 offensive boards and dominated K-State on the glass 50-36.
Despite the Wildcats’ underwhelming start, Tang redirected blame away from his team and gave “all credit to West Virginia.”
“I thought their speed, their athleticism, their pressure was like nothing that we have faced yet all year long,” he said. “Very similar to the start at LSU. But our guys settled down and adjusted to the speed and the physicality, and then started ramping it up.”
K-State missed its first eight field-goal attempts, and closed the first half shooting 29% (9-of-31) from the field and 0-of-8 from long distance. Although they cut the Mountaineers’ lead to as few as five with just under five minutes left in the half, the Wildcats went into the locker room down 32-21.
The conversation at intermission centered around one key statistic: K-State’s 12 rebounds compared to West Virginia’s 31 — including 11 offensive rebounds.
“They were rebounding like crazy in the first half,” said senior guard Markquis Nowell. “We knew that was the difference-maker, so we tried to harp on that for the second half.”
The Wildcats played after halftime as if the first half had never happened. They made 48.5% (16-of-38) of their shots, outrebounded the Mountaineers 19-16 and forced 11 West Virginia turnovers in the second half.
K-State used a 12-3 run from the 15:15 mark to the 12:49 mark to take its first lead at 44-42 and built its advantage out to as many as eight points at 52-44 with 10:21 remaining.
“We adjusted to the speed,” Tang said. “We can practice it all the time, but until you get out there and you actually feel the strength, the speed, the aggressiveness which the other team plays with, it just takes an adjustment period. And I thought our guys adjusted.”
In particular, Nowell shined for the Wildcats on both sides of the floor. He nearly registered a triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists and seven steals. Twelve of those points, five of the assists and three of the steals came in the second half. It was the 12th points/assists double-double of his career and his seventh at K-State, which is, by far, a school record. His seven steals were a career-high.
Nowell attributed his performance to “experience and film,” but also tipped his hat to the chemistry he has with his teammates and said it was “a total team effort.” Keyontae Johnson added 18 more points, while Abayomi Iyiola had 14 and Nae’Qwan Tomlin contributed 11.
But the Mountaineers never quit after watching their 14-point lead become an eight-point deficit. They outscored K-State 22-14 over the final 10 minutes of the second half, including the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer by Kedrian Johnson off an offensive rebound that sent the game to overtime at 66-66.
However, the extra period belonged to the Wildcats. K-State scored the first six points of overtime, going ahead 72-66 when Tykei Greene scored with 3:24 left. West Virginia never came any closer than four points after that, while the Wildcats equaled their largest lead of the game at 82-74 with 31 seconds to go.
“West Virginia played really hard,” Nowell said. “They’re a really, really good team. That’s why they were top-24 prior to today. Give them credit, but we executed at the end.”
After the final horn sounded and the teams shook hands, Tang stood at midcourt and dopped along to the pep band’s celebratory rendition of “Wabash Cannonball.” Then, he led the 8,199 fans in a rousing “K-S-U” chant.
The moment was a testament to the impact Tang has had on the program off the court and on it in his nine-plus months in Manhattan.
The appreciation was mutual.
“Very, very thankful for our fans who showed up,” Tang said. “I thought their energy really gave us a boost when we didn’t necessarily start the way we wanted to.”
K-State has now won six games in a row and opened the conference slate with a win for the second time in the past five seasons.
The Wildcats will hit the road Tuesday when they play at No. 6 Texas. The Longhorns (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) squealed past Oklahoma 70-69 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday.
“We’re preparing for one game,” Tang said. “Tonight, we’re preparing for them to get to bed at a decent time and then do what we’ve got to do tomorrow. We have to prepare to prepare to win. That’s the maturity that this team has that they’re embracing that.”