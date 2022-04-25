Kansas State hit three home runs Sunday afternoon to to defeat UC Irvine 5-3 in the rubber match of the three-game weekend series at Tointon Family Stadium.
All the pieces came together for the Wildcats (21-18, 3-9 Big 12), as strong pitching and clutch two-out hitting accompanied the long ball.
“I told our team this morning: at the end of the year, we are going to have our resume, and this is going to be a really significant series win for our program,” head coach Pete Hughes said “It was really important to get the win against a quality opponent. We are trying to build a resume and get hot at the end.”
K-State’s starting pitcher Griffin Hassall pitched six innings, giving up four hits and one earned run, and recording two strikeouts.
“It begins and ends with really good pitching,” Hughes said. “Hassall did his thing. He is ever dependable, and he allowed us to build a lead, allowed us to get some big hits, and we did it with two outs. Another sign of a good baseball team. Today was a really good day for out baseball program.”
UC Irvine (22-15, 9-6 Big West) used a sacrifice fly to score an unearned run and take the first lead in the top of the second.
Brady Day tied the game for the Wildcats in the bottom of the second with a no-brainer solo home run to right field.
Then the game became a back-and-forth battle of homers.
The Anteaters added a solo home run to right field in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead, but K-State scored the next four runs.
In the bottom of the fifth, Nick Goodwin smashed two-RBI home run to left field to put the Wildcats up 3-2 with two down. It was their first lead of the game.
“In that situation, with a runner on second (base) with two outs, I am just trying to hit a ball up the middle or something into the outfield that I can drive in the run and tie up the game,” Goodwin said. “I just happened to get extended on a fastball down and in. I was able to backspin it through the wind.”
Cole Johnson added some insurance for the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth with another two-run home run. Johnson’s home run was also with two outs.
“(Johnson’s) home run was huge,” Goodwin said. “We were up 3-2 at that point. To score two more runs was a little bit of added insurance that we needed. It gave our pitchers a little more comfort on the mound. It ended up at the end of the game being the two deciding runs.”
UC Irvine scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out RBI base hit with to shorten the lead to 5-3, but K-State forced a deep fly out to right-center field, causing the Anteaters to leave a runner on third base and the tying run on first base.
The Wildcats have now won two straight weekend series after taking two of three against then-No. 7 Texas last weekend. They have now won six of their last eight games.
“We are swinging the bats really well,” Goodwin said. “We are throwing strikes. We are playing pretty good defense. We just need to keep building on our wins and keep moving forward playing good baseball like we have been.”
K-State is on the road this week with a road game at Nebraska Wednesday and a three-game weekend series against Oklahoma over the weekend.