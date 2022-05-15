Nick Goodwin hit a grand slam to power a six-run eighth inning as Kansas State baseball overcame a four-run deficit to beat Baylor 7-5 Sunday afternoon in its home season finale.
Goodwin’s home run put the Wildcats (27-23, 8-13 Big 12) ahead 6-5 after Dylan Phillips drove in Josh Nicoloff earlier in the eighth to score their first run since the first inning. Cash Rugely later added a pinch hit solo shot for insurance.
All six of K-State’s late-game runs came against Bears pitcher Matt Voelker (4-6), who came on in relief of starter Blake Helton at the start of the eighth. Helton dominated the Wildcats through seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out four and walking four.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s offense chased K-State starter Connor McCullough from the game after three innings, as the Bears (24-24, 6-15 Big 12) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Ty Ruhl (4-2) took over for McCullough and went a career-high five innings, allowing just one run in the top of the fifth while striking out a career-high four.
“(The comeback) doesn’t happen without Ty Ruhl coming out of the bullpen and settling everyone else down for a second straight Sunday,” said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes.
But even as Ruhl slowed down Baylor’s attack, the K-State offense continued to struggle against Helton. Its lone run before the eighth came in the bottom of the first, when Goodwin singled to drive in Jeff Heinrich.
Hughes admitted to not feeling confident that his team would come back, and as the middle innings dragged on, the energy in the Wildcats dugout was palpably flat.
“We were down that whole game and their pitcher was doing a great job keeping us even-keeled,” Phillips said. “There towards the seventh, I tried reminding the guys that last year on Senior Day, we put up seven in the ninth, so I think that kind of got us going there.”
Nicoloff reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the eighth, then Heinrich and Phillips singled back-to-back to make it 5-2 Bears. Dominic Johnson walked to load the bases, bringing up Goodwin, who, prior to Sunday’s game, had had just one hit in his last five games.
Hughes said he was more optimistic about his batters going up against the lefty Voelker, whose arm-side run drew pitches away from the right-handed hitter’s barrel, leading them to go opposite field.
That’s exactly what the righty Goodwin did, sneaking the ball just over the monster in right field to stun Baylor and electrify the home crowd, which to that point had had little to cheer about.
“He got me down two strikes pretty quick, so I was kind of in defensive mode, still looking fastball out over the plate,” Goodwin said. “I got a good pitch up and put a good swing on it.”
Ruhl gave up a leadoff single in the top of the ninth and Hughes made the switch to Phillips to close out the game for a second straight day.
Phillips got pinch hitter Ian Groves to strike out swinging before Kaelen Culpepper made a diving stop at third base to throw out the lead runner on an Antonio Valdez swing. Phillips walked Harrison Caley before striking out Jacob Schoenvogel to earn his sixth save of the year in his final game at Tointon Family Stadium. He also went 1-for-1 at the plate with three walks, a run and an RBI.
“No matter what happens in that ninth inning, when I give (Phillips) the ball, I’m completely satisfied I’ve done my job, and my job is to put our kids, our team in the best position to have success,” Hughes said. “When it’s in his hands, that’s our best situation to have success. … It’s ironic, not only is he the home run king, he’s got to go down in the conversation of being one of the best players to ever play here with his versatility. There’s no question about it. One of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
The win gave K-State a series victory over the Bears, guaranteed the Wildcats a spot in the Big 12 Tournament and wrapped up their home slate with a 21-7 record at Tointon Family Stadium.
“It’s the people,” Hughes said of his team’s home field success. “It’s our fan experience personnel. It’s like a rock concert, because if you go to other parks in the league, it’s not like this. … Our crowd just shows up. They’re starting to get more educated on certain parts of the game to get involved. Come a long way since I’ve been here, and it’s my fourth season.
“Our kids love it. They really do. They play a different level of play. We’re very privileged, believe me. We understand the advantage and we understand where it comes from, and it comes from the people in this town.”
K-State will head east this week, starting with a Tuesday evening tilt at Virginia Tech — where Hughes coached from 2007-2013 — followed by a three-game series at West Virginia before the Big 12 Tournament.
The plan?
“Win four straight games,” Hughes said. “...I think we’re in the conversation (for the NCAA Tournament), with not much margin to spare. We want to win four games. We’ve got to win Tuesday to do that.”
Game 2
Justin Mitchell hit a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to put K-State back on top in a 7-5 win against Baylor Saturday afternoon.
The runs were the Wildcats’ first since the second inning and broke a 5-5 tie.
“I got down 0-2 again on two questionable pitches — I didn’t think they were strikes, but they were called, so there’s really nothing I can do about it,” Mitchell said. “I just tried to compete. I got beat on fastballs up a lot, and I was doing everything in my power just to compete and win that pitch. And I did.”
The single was Mitchell’s second hit of the day, as he led off the bottom of the second with a line-drive solo home run to left field to put K-State up 3-0 at the time.”
The Wildcats roughed up Bears starter Kobe Andrade for five runs on five hits and two walks in just 1 1/3 innings. Dylan Phillips doubled down the right-field line to drive in Josh Nicoloff, and Jeff Heinrich tagged and scored on a Dominic Johnson pop-out in the first inning. After Mitchell’s homer in the second, Heinrich singled to score Nicoloff and Kaelen Culpepper to put K-State on top 5-0.
Wildcats pitcher German Fajardo was electric early in his first weekend start, striking out two batters in each of the first four innings. However, he gave up a two-run home run in the fourth before things unraveled and Baylor tied the game with three runs in the following inning.
Hughes pulled Fajardo with the bases loaded and two out in the fifth. He turned to Blake Corsentino (4-5), who got out of the jam by coaxing Cam Caley into grounding the ball right back to him.
His performance on the mound proved to be a difference-maker, as he went 3 1/3 innings and held the Bears scoreless on two hits to allow his offense time to go back in front.
“He was awesome,” Hughes said. “The momentum just shifted (after Baylor tied the game). It could have been devastating. They could have took the momentum and run with it, but he’s a strike-thrower with composure. He settled everyone down.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Nick Goodwin and Cole Johnson earned back-to-back one-out walks, and they advanced to third and second respectively on a wild pitch from Baylor reliever Mason Marriott (0-1).
Mitchell dug in with two outs, having struck out in his last three at-bats with runners in scoring position.
“This game is cruel; it always sets you up and tests you mentally,” Hughes said. “He’s up there again, second and third. … I said, ‘It’s got to turn. He’s tough enough mentally.’”
Mitchell took a 1-2 pitch the opposite direction, dropping it in front of the right fielder Jacob Schoenvogel, which allowed Goodwin to trot home and Johnson to beat the throw to the plate.
Corsentino pitched through the eighth before walking the first batter of the ninth inning, which brought the tying run to the plate. Hughes moved Phillips from first base to the pitcher’s mound, which he had planned to do later in the inning anyway.
Phillips got Jack Pineda to hit into a double play and Tre Richardson to ground out, preserving the win and giving Phillips his fifth save of the year.
The Wildcats amassed 14 hits in the game, with six batters collecting multiple hits. Kaelen Culpepper was 3-for-3, while Nicoloff, Heinrich, Phillips, Mitchell and Cash Rugely each tallied two hits.
Game 1
K-State batters went a combined 1-for-13 with runners on base and its pitchers doled out six walks as it dropped Game 1 against Baylor 4-2 Friday night.
The Wildcats outhit the Bears 9-8 but stranded 10 runners on base. That included leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth with the tying run at second base.
“We’re a better offense than that,” Hughes said. “We weren’t very disciplined tonight. Kept the ball in the air too much. If you saw where our hits were in play, they weren’t on the ground or line drives. They were fly balls tonight. That was not what the stadium was giving us.”
Dylan Phillips put the Wildcats on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, which at the time cut the Bears’ lead to 4-1.
Josh Nicoloff singled in the bottom of the eighth to drive in Jeff Heinrich and pick up K-State’s only hit with runners on base.
The Wildcats went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, including an 0-for-2 showing in the bottom of the ninth after Cole Johnson hit a one-out double.
Baylor starter Jake Johnson (4-4) pitched seven innings and gave up one run on six hits while striking out three and walking one.
“We didn’t do a good enough job on their starter, working the counts and putting pressure on him,” Hughes said. “...When you strike out three and give up one run, you’re not missing any spots. You’re not missing many barrels either, but you’re not missing spots, so you have to have to rely on your location.”
Matt Voelker picked up the two-inning save for the Bears (24-22, 6-13 Big 12), allowing one run on three hits to go with a strikeout and two walks.
On the other side, K-State starter Blake Adams (5-5) gave up four runs on five hits while striking out three in six innings. However, he walked a costly five batters, four of which led off innings, as did one of the hits he surrendered. Two of those leadoff walks came around to score.
“In baseball, the percentage of scoring when the leadoff runner gets on base in the inning goes through the roof than when he doesn’t get on base,” Hughes said. “...That puts you behind, it forces you to field bunts, it puts runners in scoring position, it puts more pressure on every pitch you’ve got to call.”
Baylor took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Jacob Schoenvogel walked, advanced to second on a bunt, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Tre Richardson.
The Bears added their second run in almost identical fashion when Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo batted in Harrison Caley. They scored two more in that inning on back-to-back base hits and back-to-back K-State fielding errors to take a 4-0 lead.
“We just didn’t get the hit tonight and they did,” Hughes said. “That was the difference in the game.”
The Wildcats bullpen combined to hold Baylor scoreless in the final three innings. Christian Ruebeck struck out one and gave up three hits in 2 1/3 inning. Wesley Moore walked the lone batter he faced. Blake Corsentino struck out the two batters he saw.
“It’s unfortunate because our bullpen did a great job to give us a chance to get back in that game,” Hughes said.
Nicoloff went 3-for-4 with an RBI for K-State, while Jeff Heinrich was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Cole Johnson got on base three times with two hits and a walk. Phillips’ home run was the Wildcats’ only other hit.