Riley Baker scored on a penalty kick with 18 seconds left to lift Kansas State soccer to a 2-1 road win at Baylor Sunday afternoon.
Baker's game-winner was her second of the day as the Wildcats (5-7-2, 1-3-1 Big 12) broke a five-match winless streak and won their first game in conference play.
"She had a chip on her shoulder as she played with efficiency today," said K-State head coach Mike Dibbini about Baker in a written statement. "She got it done for us. If we can get that out of her every single game, she will be a real threat at the top for us. She's got some soft feet and she makes really good decisions for us and today she made some big decisions for us."
With the match in its final minute, Adah Anderson crossed the ball into the box, where Kursten von Klahr attempted to take a shot. However, Bears goalkeeper Lauren Traywick pulled her down and received a foul call.
That set up Baker for the first penalty kick attempt of her career, which she deposited in the lower left corner of the goal.
Baker scored in the first half off the first career assist from Andra Mohler, giving K-State a 1-0 lead.
Baker is just the second player in school history to score twice in a Big 12 Conference game.
Baylor got on the board in the 53rd minute when Hannah Augustyn delivered a cross to Reneta Vargas, who scored with her head from five yards away.
Wildcats junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer recorded four saves in the game, which brought her career total to 183. That put her into first-place all time in school history, passing the 182 career saves of Miranda Larkin — who played in 2016 and 2017.
"She's been amazing and our backbone in the back," Dibbini said of Werremeyer. "She organizes us and keeps us moving in the right direction. She has a lot of experience and a lot of minutes between the pipes. So she's been tremendous. Congratulations to her, well deserved."
K-State will return to action Thursday when it hosts Texas Tech at Buser Family Park.