Kansas State midfielder Adah Anderson

Kansas State midfielder Adah Anderson heads the ball past a Missouri State defender during a scrimmage Saturday at Buser Family Park. Anderson had the lone goal in the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over the Bears.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer got a season-opening 1-0 scrimmage win over Missouri State Saturday afternoon at Buser Family Park.

It was sophomore Adah Anderson who got the Wildcats on the board.

Recommended for you