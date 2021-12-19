LINCOLN, Neb. — In the early going of Sunday’s game at Nebraska, Kansas State lost its composure. (Officials assessed a technical foul to third-year sophomore forward Ishmael Massoud less than five minutes in after he threw the ball at Nebraska guard Keisei Tominga.)
K-State then lost its shooting touch behind the 3-point arc. (Sharpshooter Nijel Pack made the team’s first attempt to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead before they missed their next 11.)
The Wildcats staved off an upset attempt by the Cornhuskers, though, using an 18-2 run to cap the first half, paired with key stops down the stretch of the second, to take a 67-58 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Obviously you win a road game, you’re happy,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. “You’ve got the rivalry renewed. You’ve got an easy two-hour, 15-minute bus ride up here. Great arena, great history to this game.”
As it was, K-State (7-3) entered as heavy favorites against its former Big 12 rival. The Cornhuskers had dropped their two prior outings (versus Michigan and Auburn, respectively) by 30-plus points — the first time in program history they ever had lost back-to-back games by such wide margins. And with K-State playing as well as it has since its Big 12 regular-season title squad in 2018-19, all signs pointed to a stress-free win.
Nebraska refused to go quietly on its home floor, however.
After Pack’s triple to open the game, the Cornhuskers (5-7) scored 25 of the next 37 points over the next 11 minutes to take a 25-15 lead — their largest advantage all night.
“We knew they were a wounded animal. They had a bad stretch,” Weber said. “You got exam week, and we thought they would come out and play hard and get after us, and they did. They jumped on us.”
But the Wildcats bit back: They scored 18 of the half’s final 20 points. K-State made six of its last seven field goals, while Nebraska missed nine of its last 10.
It was enough to give the Wildcats a six-point edge (33-27) at intermission.
Weber credited the unit on the floor during that eight-minute span — in particular the guard quartet of Pack, Mike McGuirl, Selton Miguel and Markquis Nowell — for turning the tide.
“That group that finished the half did a great job defensively, gave us a nice boost and 11 straight shutouts and (an 18-2) run,” Weber said, “and you take the lead.”
When that same group started the second half, Weber lamented they didn’t “have the energy that we needed,” so he had to turn to his bench. Massoud played a starring role in the second half; after sitting the final 14 minutes of the first half following his technical, he scored all 10 of his points after the break.
“I knew I wasn’t going to go back in in the first half, and it’s my fault. I had the technical,” said Massoud, who also went 5-for-5 at the free throw line. “But I knew in the second half, the game could be won or lost, so I had to stay focused on K-State winning, and that’s what I tried to do.”
Aside from Massoud, the only K-State player to notch double figures was Pack, who made his return to the starting lineup after being limited the past three games because of a concussion sustained in practice earlier this month. Pack finished with a team-high 15 points despite going just 2 of 9 from distance.
His 3-point shooting struggles notwithstanding, Pack found other ways to influence the game, pulling down a career-best eight rebounds and tying a season-high with five assists.
He conceded that with his usual 3-point marksmanship off-target Sunday, he had to “go outside of his normal game.”
Not that it bothered him.
“I didn’t shoot the ball well from 3 at all,” said Pack, who set another season high for minutes played, with 34, “but I was able to get to the basket and drive and create for my teammates, which was just something that a lot of people haven’t seen me do this year — which I need to get doing more of, I would say.”
The Cornhuskers matched the Wildcats with a pair of double-digit scorers: Alonzo Verge Jr. poured in a game-high 21 points, and Bryce McGowens added 14.
While Verge was ultra efficient — he went 7-for-14 from the field and 7 of 9 at the free throw line — McGowens couldn’t say the same. The first five-star signee in Nebraska history, he nailed just four of his 14 shots and missed three of his seven free throws.
McGowens’ issues mirrored his team’s second-half performance offensively. Though the Huskers reclaimed the lead early in the second half, the Wildcats went ahead for good on Pack’s second (and final) 3-pointer with 9:44 remaining. At that point, the visitors led 48-47.
Nebraska only scored 11 more points the rest of the way, failing to make a single field goal in the final 3:22.
What’s more, K-State’s run of 11 consecutive 3-point misses wasn’t even the worst drought of the game; after connecting on five of their first 10 tries, the Cornhuskers ended with 18 consecutive triples that didn’t find the bottom of the basket.
The Wildcats’ success defending the 3-point line, Weber explained, is an inverse of intuitive thinking. K-State made it tough on Nebraska because the visitors walled up the interior. Nebraska’s perimeter game is dictated by its ability to get into the paint, draw in opposing defenders and then kick out to open shooters.
K-State forward Kaosi Ezeagu, Weber said, threw a wrench into Nebraska’s plans.
“He fought the big guy, made him catch it out a little further,” Weber said, “which allowed us to get into their shooters, get into the handoff guys, made it a little tougher.”
Yet in Weber’s mind, the main reason the Wildcats emerged with the win had more to do with the reserves than the starters. K-State’s bench outscored Nebraska’s 23-6.
“If you look at the plus/minus, Selton was plus-15, Mike plus-8, Luke (Kasubke) a plus-7,” Weber said. “Kind of just on and on if you look at those guys. They were big difference makers.”
While far from perfect, the Wildcats now have won seven of their first 10 games in the 2021-22 campaign.
Pack couldn’t ask for much more.
“It’s a great feeling to walk out with a ‘W.’ That’s what we all work for,” he said. “It was a hard-fought game, but we’re all happy that we were able to get a ‘W.’”
