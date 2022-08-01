Five current and former Kansas State track and field athletes will compete internationally this week in the Commonwealth Games.
High jumpers Tejaswin Shankar (India) and Kimberly Williamson, 400-meter runners Kyle Gale (Barbados) and Shalysa Wray (Cayman Islands), and 100- and 200-meter racer Wurie Njadoe (the Gambia) will all participate in the international competition.
Shankar and Njadoe will be the first Wildcats to throw their hats in the ring on Tuesday in the men’s high jump and the women’s 100 meters respectively. Gale and Wray will take part in the 400 meters on Wednesday. Njadoe will return Thursday in the women’s 200 meters, while Williamson will compete in the women’s high jump and Gale will run in the men’s 4x400-meter relay that day as well.
Hosted in Birmingham, England, the Commonwealth Games — which opened last Thursday — is an international multi-sport event that includes 72 nations that are currently or were formerly part of the English Commonwealth, such as Australia and Canada.
While at K-State, Shankar won his second outdoor national championship in June after claiming his first in 2018.
Njadoe concluded her Wildcat career by finishing 21st overall in the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Championships in 2021, while also being a part of the 4x400-meter relay team that took 22nd at nationals.
Gale had a sophomore season in 2022 that saw him place 15th in the men’s 4x400-meter relay at the NCAA Championships in June.
Wray is coming off Cayman Islands national titles in the women’s 200 meters and 400 meters in June, and an appearance in the Tokyo Olympics. She finished 23rd in the semifinals of the 400 meters at the NCAA Championships.
Williamson was a Wildcat from 2014 through 2016 and will compete for Jamaica. She finished 11th in the women’s high jump at the World Athletics Championships last month, and won the 2016 NCAA women’s high jump title.