On its surface, Kansas State volleyball’s narrow five-set victory over Division II Wayne State Friday may have seemed alarming, but to head coach Suzie Fritz, it was just what the doctor ordered.
“I think it’s exactly what we needed,” she said.
The Wildcats prevailed 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 behind double-figure performances from Aliyah Carter, Sydney Bolding and St. Marys graduate transfer Elena Baka.
K-State started slowly in the first set before pulling away for a comfortable victory. The second set appeared to be headed in the same direction with the Wildcats up 20-16, but Wayne State rattled off six straight points and leveled the match at 1-1.
After winning the third, K-State led the fourth 20-18, and Fritz left younger players on the court to try to finish off the match. They couldn’t, and Wayne State stormed back to force a fifth set.
The Wildcats took care of business in the fifth, never trailing en route to the win.
Wayne State — which is ranked No. 17 in the preseason AVCA Division II coaches poll — presented the kind of challenge that Fritz’s squad needed to begin the year. She said the black-and-gold Wildcats were a “frustrating team” that played such good defense that her Wildcats had a hard time putting down kills.
K-State’s hitting percentage was just .204, below its 2021 season average of .207
“I thought it was really challenging because they were really mixing up their shots a lot,” Fritz said. “There was a lot of tip-and-roll, and we just had to figure out how to handle that and convert that, which was a challenge.”
Carter led K-State with 18 kills and four blocks. Bolding added 12 more kills on a .346 hitting percentage to go along with three blocks. Baka registered 17 kills, four assists, a block and an ace in her first appearance in a Wildcats uniform
“She’s an exceptional all-around player,” Fritz said of Baka. “She’s kind of made it to (where) you can’t take her off the floor because she handles really well. And her passing was really, really impressive tonight. … I’m really pleased with where her game is at and how complete it is.”
“It felt incredible under the white and purple lights, and all these fans,” said Baka, originally from Thessaloniki, Greece. “We loved the atmosphere.”
The match was K-State’s first opportunity to experiment with true freshman Ava LeGrand and senior libero/defensive specialist Loren Hinkle splitting time at setter. LeGrand started and played all of sets one and three, while Hinkle played all of set two. They split time in sets four and five.
LeGrand tallied 34 assists, two kills and a block, while Hinkle had 23 assists and a kill.
“At times, I thought they were really good,” Fritz said. “I think they’re going to get better as they go. I thought that they problem-solved really well. I thought if they made a mistake, they corrected it quickly. I felt pretty good.”
Fritz said she thought her team responded well to adversity throughout the match, but struggled to play the ball well. The Wildcats had 27 attacking errors on 196 opportunities.
She added that they’re “in a fight with consistency” early in the season, which she acknowledged is normal right off the bat, although that could be something they deal with throughout the season.
However, she’s still upbeat about her K-State squad.
“I think they’ve got tremendous potential,” she said. “I think they play pretty well together. I think they’re very driven. They’re very competitive, and they want to be really, really good. We don’t have to talk them into anything.”
The Wildcats will open the regular season Friday when they host the K-State Invitational at Bramlage Coliseum. They will take on Sam Houston State at 12 p.m. Friday followed by North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will wrap up with Florida A&M at 12:30 p.m.
Until then, Baka said K-State needs to focus on improving its consistency.
“We’re really competitive and we love to win,” Baka said. “We love the game. We love volleyball. (We need to) just be consistent and powerful.”