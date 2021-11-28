After falling three sets to one to Kansas on Friday, Kansas State had its eyes set on a bounce-back win on Saturday to split the two-match series and and possibly move its into a better position to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
K-State (15-12, 6-10) won the first two sets Saturday but the Wildcats were unable to seal the victory by winning another set and the Jayhawks pulled off a comeback to complete the two-match sweep in five sets at Bramlage Coliseum (25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 21-25, 12-15).
Head coach Suzie Fritz said her team played good on Saturday, but Kansas upgraded its play in the last three sets and her team’s fight with consistency prevented them from getting a third set win.
“I thought (sets) one, two and five (was) maybe some of the best volleyball we have played,” Fritz said. “We were pretty good in (set) five, I mean we hit over .300 and lost the (set). Pretty significant upgrade on (Kansas) in (sets) three and five in particular. (It is) pretty disappointing to be able to be up two (sets) at home with a lot of implications and not to be able to close (the match) out. We have said all (season) we are in a fight with consistency, and I think that has continued.
“Really good volleyball teams play good volleyball for a really long time. I think our great is really great. I think we do some things that are really special at times. But there are some just over time, our ability to sustain control has continued to be a little bit of an issue for us as we have gone. We hurt ourselves a little bit too much. We have got to find a way to develop greater consistency. We gave ourselves a great opportunity at the beginning and it is pretty disappointing to not be able to finish it.”
Last season, the Wildcats were left out of the NCAA tournament and this year, they were hoping to get more significant wins to secure an at-large bid but this two-match sweep to the Jayhawks put them back in the same situation as last season.
“We had an opportunity to have (our tournament appearance) in our control and now I think it will be up to how they judge your resume,” Fritz said. “What it looks like and what is around us. We will clearly be a bubble team.”
Fritz, without a doubt, believes this team is a NCAA tournament team. The depth of the Big 12 conference as her team finished 6-10 in Big 12 with how the league competition was so competitive Fritz said should help this team’s chances.
“I believe there is a pack of five teams in the conference that should all be getting in,” Fritz said. “There is a reason we have been beating each other up is because they are all good. Having to play back-to-back in the league this year has been just another set of challenges. It is hard to get them to recover. I think most times we have come back on the second night and been good. Going back-to-back has been a significant challenge from a volleyball perspective. (Volleyball) is a physically demanding sport and it takes a lot out of you. To get them to come back, jump up and down and to play as hard as they play, I am proud of them for that.”
Fritz, as she said she has her fingers crossed for this team in hopes of being selected by the committee to appear in the NCAA tournament, believes this team can accomplish big things in the tournament if given the opportunity.
“I think we are battle tested,” Fritz said. “(If) we get into the tournament and some new life, I do think we are battle tested. We played a very difficult schedule. We played three consecutive semesters. We have played a lot of volleyball for a very long time, and I think we still got something left in the tank. I don’t feel like we have totally hit our stride yet and that is hard to say as the coach. I think there is still a lot in the tank for these guys. I really hope and pray they have an opportunity to be able to make a run. I have every face covered (in hopes) that we will get one more shot.”
As a bubble team heading into the selection for the NCAA tournament on Sunday, if the Wildcats are left out, they will say goodbye to three seniors: Haley Warner, Jacque Smith and Holly Bonde. Smith, a defensive specialist, has stuck with the Wildcats for five years after redshirting her freshman season. Warner, an opposite, transferred after playing her first three years at Florida. Bonde, an opposite/outside hitter, also stuck with the Wildcats since redshirting her freshman season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.