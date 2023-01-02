Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn
Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn directs her teammates on offense during the Wildcats’ 69-57 non-conference win over Northern Colorado Dec. 18, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A short-handed Kansas State women’s basketball team opened Big 12 play in forgettable fashion Saturday, falling 87-41 at Texas.

It was the third-largest road defeat in program history and the worst since a 46-point loss at Louisiana Tech in 1990.

