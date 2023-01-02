A short-handed Kansas State women’s basketball team opened Big 12 play in forgettable fashion Saturday, falling 87-41 at Texas.
It was the third-largest road defeat in program history and the worst since a 46-point loss at Louisiana Tech in 1990.
Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Gabby Gregory — who missed the game because of a lower leg injury — the Wildcats struggled to score throughout, shooting 28.9% (13-of-45) from the field and 6.3% (1-of-16) from 3-point distance.
K-State took a 4-2 lead just over two minutes into the game and, even after the Longhorns (10-4, 1-0 Big 12) went ahead, battled to stay close throughout the first quarter. However, Texas outscored the Wildcats (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) 6-2 over the final 2 ½ minutes of the period to take a 17-10 lead to the second.
The two teams scored five points each in the first four minutes of the second quarter before the Longhorns went on a 17-4 run to go ahead 39-19 at halftime.
Texas continued its dominance throughout the final two periods, winning the third 20-11 and the fourth 28-11.
“Well, you never want to make excuses,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. “I think that where it hurt us (was) when things snowballed on us, we just didn’t have an answer. And things just kept getting worse and worse.”
The Longhorns shot 48.4% (31-of-64) from the field and 40% (10-of-25) from long range. Four Texas players reached double figures, with Rori Harmon and Sonia Morris scoring 15 points.
Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats with 10 points, while Brylee Glenn had eight and Emilee Ebert had seven.
Mittie said he was surprised by K-State’s performance, saying his squad had practiced very well during the 10 days since its last outing.
The loss of Gregory — who leads the Big 12 in points per game — certainly hurt the Wildcats against the Longhorns. The decision to keep her out of the contest was made at game-time and her status going forward remains uncertain.
“Gabby gives us a player that maybe can give us more confidence,” Mittie said. “Anytime you have another scorer out there, (who can) maybe a knock a couple down, … everybody else relaxes and plays better. We’ve got to find a way.”
K-State will open a two-game homestand Wednesday when it hosts Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Led by former Wildcats assistant coach Jacie Hoyt, the Cowgirls (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) fell at home to No. 22 Kansas 80-65 on Saturday.
Mittie said he had a positive conversation with his team after the humbling loss to Texas.
“I’m not going to make more of it than it is, but we’ve got to correct those things that gave us trouble today and we’ve got to make sure that we’re mentally tougher going forward,” he said. “Regardless of injuries, who’s available, the five out on the floor have got to play better, and we’ve got to have a deeper group. That was my message to them.”
