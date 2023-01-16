Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers lit up the scoreboard at Bramlage Coliseum Saturday evening.
Unfortunately for the 4,881 home fans in attendance, Scott and Shavers wore road-team red as they combined for 63 points and powered Texas Tech to a 85-65 win over Kansas State.
It was the Red Raiders’ first win in Manhattan since 2015.
Scott set a new record for opponent free throws made on the Wildcats’ home court as she went 17-of-19 from the charity stripe en route to a career-high 24 points to go with 11 rebounds. Shavers added 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting.
Texas Tech (14-4, 2-3 Big 12) shot a blistering 53% (28-of-53) from the floor and 44% (7-of-16) from 3-point range. They added 22 points at the free-throw line, where they went 85%.
Conversely, K-State hit 40% (23-of-58) of its attempts but had difficulty from long distance, where it went 23% (7-of-30).
But after the game, Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie was far more concerned with his team’s defensive performance.
“Boy, a ton of missed assignments today,” he said. “You’re always going to have some, and you cover them up with effort, you cover them up with this. You could just see that mentally their focus was elsewhere. … Defensively, this was as bad as we’ve been — as bad as we’ve been as a team, as bad as we’ve been individually.”
According to Mittie, K-State is a squad struggling with confidence, having lost three straight contests. He compared his players to a baseball player going through a hitting slump, saying that they had gotten so caught up in overthinking everything that doesn’t go right that their self-assurance — and thus their energy and effort — begins to slip.
One of the few bright spots in the game was the play of sophomore guard Brylee Glenn, who scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting — including 3-of-7 behind the 3-point line and 5-of-7 at the charity stripe. She pulled off that feat after going down with an ankle injury in the first half last Saturday against West Virginia and not returning to the game, as well as seeing limited time against Iowa State on Wednesday.
“It looked like she was healthy, but at the same time, late, it looked like she got fatigued,” Mittie said. “... She had to play a lot of minutes today, but it was really good to see her play really well. I thought she was competitive. I thought she was the one that was maybe in the present the best out of our group.”
Serena Sundell added 11 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (12-6, 1-4 Big 12), and Sarah Shematsi had 10 points and four boards. Jaelyn Glenn had eight points, six assists and five rebounds.
For the second straight game, Gabby Gregory — who had been the Big 12’s leading scorer most of the season — failed to reach double digits. She scored two points on a pair of free throws and went 0-of-7 from the field.
That dropped her average down to 19.7 points per game, and she’s now hundredths of a point behind Iowa State’s Ashley Joens.
Mittie said Gregory was dealing with her own personal slump, but said that it wasn’t all on her. Teams are figuring out how to defend her better, and her teammates have been lax in getting her set up to score.
“I didn’t think she was as aggressive today, but I didn’t think the ball moved to her quick enough,” he said. “I felt like we hesitated, didn’t get it to her inside in a timely manner. That’s a problem right now. We’ve got to do a better job of getting her the ball in a timely manner.”
Gregory’s two points were the first of the game, as she gave K-State a 2-0 lead 30 seconds in. Shematsi scored inside to put the Wildcats on top 4-2, and Jaelyn Glenn buried a triple at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter to give K-State a 7-6 advantage.
But 32 seconds later, Shavers put in her second bucket of the game to push the Red Raiders in front 8-7. The Wildcats never led again, and Texas Tech’s lead ballooned to 20-12 by the end of the first period.
Shematsi and Brylee Glenn made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second to draw back to 24-20, but the Red Raiders responded with a 12-0 run. They later built an 18-point chasm at 42-24 with 2:45 left before halftime, and at the break they led 44-31.
K-State shot just 37.5% (12-of-32) in the first half, while Texas Tech shot 56% (14-of-25). Scott had already netted 18 points by then, while Shavers had 17.
Shematsi tallied her second triple of the game on the Wildcats’ first possession of the third quarter, pulling them within 10 points at 44-34.
However, they couldn’t string together stops on defense with points on offense, and within a couple of minutes the Red Raiders were back out to a 53-37 advantage.
Texas Tech matched its eventual 20-point margin of victory twice in the third quarter and three times in the fourth.
Scott scored 14 of her 37 points in the fourth quarter to help fend off any sort of K-State comeback attempt.
“(Scott) scores at three levels,” Mittie said. “If you let her do what she did today, she’s going to have big games if you’re not assignment sound. … Early, Shavers did a good job. She was on the back end of a lot of plays. They did a good job of skipping it to her, finding her. She got hot and then she played really well after that.”
The road ahead doesn’t necessarily get much smoother for the Wildcats. On Wednesday, they will take on No. 18 Baylor in Waco, Texas, a place in which they haven’t won since 2003. Prior to last year’s 68-59 victory in Manhattan on Jan. 2, 2022, K-State had lost 36 straight to the Bears.
Baylor (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) is also a team passing through a bit of a slide, as it fell at home to Oklahoma State 70-65 Wednesday and at West Virginia 74-65 on Sunday.
However, the Wildcats’ primary task is to focus on themselves and do what they can do to get out of their own funk.
Mittie knows it starts with him.
“My job is to get this team to play with more confidence,” he said. “My job is to get this team to relax, remember that they’re good players, remember that they’re a good team, … (remember) why we’ve been a good team and get back to that as best we can.”