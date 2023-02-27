Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie directs his team
Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie directs his team in the fourth quarter of their Big 12 Conference game against Iowa State on Feb. 1 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women's basketball came back from a 19-point deficit to tie the game early in the fourth quarter before falling flat in a 67-58 loss at West Virginia on Saturday.

Jaelyn Glenn knotted the contest at 45-45 with a 3-pointer with 9:28 remaining in the game, but the Wildcats (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) went the next seven-plus minutes without a field goal. They only scored four points on free throws during that stretch, allowing the Mountaineers to pull ahead by 13 at 62-49.

