Kansas State women's basketball came back from a 19-point deficit to tie the game early in the fourth quarter before falling flat in a 67-58 loss at West Virginia on Saturday.
Jaelyn Glenn knotted the contest at 45-45 with a 3-pointer with 9:28 remaining in the game, but the Wildcats (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) went the next seven-plus minutes without a field goal. They only scored four points on free throws during that stretch, allowing the Mountaineers to pull ahead by 13 at 62-49.
K-State turned in a better shooting night than West Virginia, going 42% (23-of-55) while the Mountaineers shot 37% (22-of-59). However, the Wildcats surrendered 24 turnovers in the game, leading to 24 West Virginia points. Although they forced 16 turnovers and cashed them in for 16 points, the Mountaineers went 16-of-20 at the free-throw line while K-State made 6-of-9 attempts.
Serena Sundell paced the Wildcats with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go with four assists and four rebounds. Glenn put up 12 points and four boards, while Eliza Maupin had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Gabby Gregory had nine points and 10 boards.
Madisen Smith scored 20 points to lead West Virginia, while Jayla Hemingway was the Mountaineers' other double-digit scorer with 13.
While K-State never led in the game, it played close with West Virginia through the first six minutes. Sundell scored the Wildcats' first four points, followed by five straight by Maupin to keep K-State within one point at 10-9 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats didn't score the rest of the period, as the Mountaineers put up 13 points in a row to take a 23-9 advantage to the second. That grew to 38-19 with 2:14 remaining before halftime, but K-State scored the last six points of the half and trailed 38-25 at the break.
West Virginia pushed its margin back out to 43-25 in the first couple minutes of the second half, but then the Wildcats went on a 15-0 spurt to close the gap to 43-40 with 32 seconds to go in the third.
"Serena had a really good look to her," K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said of his team's third-quarter rally. "... Maupin gave us a big lift rebounding. She was giving us some extra chances. Sundell had a good look to her. Glenn got a couple threes. I think the floor was a little more open for us in that stretch. We did a pretty good job, I think, of moving it a little quicker before West Virginia got organized."
The Mountaineers scored their first basket since the 8:11 mark of the third period with four ticks remaining to cushion its lead at 45-40.
Sundell made a layup 10 seconds into the fourth before Glenn sank her game-tying triple. That was the only time the score was knotted aside from 0-0, and it didn't last long, as Hemingway delivered the lead back to West Virginia with a 3-pointer 15 seconds later.
Maupin deposited the Wildcats' next field goal with 2:14 to go, making it 62-51 Mountaineers at the time. K-State never came any closer than nine points the rest of the game.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 0-8 in away games this year, and they've now lost six of their last seven games against West Virginia.
K-State will have one last chance to pick up a road victory when it travels to take on No. 13 Oklahoma Wednesday evening in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners (22-5, 12-4 Big 12) knocked off the Wildcats 85-68 in Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 7 but fell to No. 19 Texas 67-45 on Saturday, snapping a six-game winning streak.