The Kansas State women’s basketball season reached a new low Saturday evening with a 75-62 loss at TCU, a team that hadn’t won a conference game in more than a year.
Just a handful of days after shooting 60% in an upset win over Baylor on Wednesday, the Wildcats (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) were dreadful offensively against the Horned Frogs. They coughed up 17 turnovers while going 32% (19-of-59) from the field and 6-of-28 from 3-point distance.
“We had good looks; it seemed like we were just off with the timing of it, maybe the flow of the game,” said head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. “I felt like that we probably could have moved the ball better and maybe gotten a little bit better rhythm, but I think we’re going to go back on film and say, ‘Oh, those are pretty good shots.’ … We did not shoot the ball well today.”
K-State missed five shots and turned it over three times before getting on the board more than 4 ½ minutes into the game. By that point, TCU (7-18, 1-13 Big 12) led 5-2. The Wildcats fell behind by as many as 11 in the first half before closing the deficit to one at halftime. They took a 33-31 lead at the eight-minute mark of the third period, but that only lasted nine seconds and they never led again.
The Horned Frogs — the worst field-goal shooting team in the conference — shot 46% (28-of-61) overall and 8-of-16 from long range. Their win snapped a 26-game losing streak in Big 12 play.
Four K-State players reached double figures, with Gabby Gregory putting up 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Jaelyn Glenn put up 13 points while dealing with foul trouble, and Brylee Glenn scored 11. Eliza Maupin registered her second career double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Serena Sundell went 1-of-7 from the field and notched seven points along with nine assists.
“I think they were just aggressive on Serena in the middle of the floor and weren’t giving her anything easy through there, and so I thought they had pretty good awareness,” Mittie said. “Gabby, early in the game, we had a lot of shots from other people that weren’t going in, and so we got to get those two more shots early in the game.”
TCU’s Lucy Ibeh scored 19 of her game-high 21 points in the second half. Tara Manumaleuga hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Tomi Taiwo added 13.
The Horned Frogs built an 18-10 advantage at the end of the first period and went ahead 23-12 with 8:28 left in the second. The Wildcats ended the half on a 16-6 run and opened the third quarter with a quick 5-2 spree to take their only lead of the game. Then TCU put up seven points in a row, and although K-State tied the game at 41-41 and 44-44, the Horned Frogs scored the last 10 points of the third to take a 54-44 margin to the fourth.
The Wildcats made it a five-point game early in the final frame, but TCU responded with eight straight points to get the lead back to 13 with seven minutes to go. K-State didn’t get any closer than nine points the rest of the way.
The Horned Frogs dominated nearly every statistical category, including rebounds (43-35), bench points (27-16), points in the paint (34-24), blocked shots (5-1) and assists (20-14).
There won’t be much time for the Wildcats to lick their wounds, as they will return to the floor Wednesday when they welcome in Kansas for the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown this season. The Jayhawks (16-9, 6-8 Big 12) beat K-State 85-72 on Jan. 29. Since then, they have lost four of their last six.