LAWRENCE — Whatever caused the lights to go out at Allen Fieldhouse Sunday evening, it certainly wasn’t Kansas State women’s basketball’s first-quarter shooting.
The Wildcats dug themselves an early hole they couldn’t crawl out of, falling to Kansas 85-72 in a game that saw a 20-plus-minute delay after the first period because of a lighting malfunction.
K-State shot 3-of-16 from the field and 0-of-6 inside the 3-point arc in the opening frame, allowing the Jayhawks (14-5, 3-4 Big 12) to pull out to an 18-10 lead after 10 minutes. The Wildcats (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) cut their deficit to two points in the third and one point in the fourth, but Kansas closed the contest on a 25-12 run to win its third straight home matchup in the series.
It was the second consecutive game this season in which K-State slipped behind early and clawed back before eventually coming up short. In fact, that has become a bit of a habit for the Wildcats in conference games, of which they’ve lost six of their last seven.
“We’ve been talking about it for three weeks that we’ve got to come out beginning games better,” said senior guard Gabby Gregory, who led K-State with 25 points. “We keep talking about it, but it’s on us. We have to change it. We’ve got to come out at the beginning of games ready to fight. We fight later on, but by that point, we’ve dug a hole so big.”
Sarah Shematsi and Jaelyn Glenn each contributed 12 points and six boards, while Brylee Glenn had 10 points. Gregory and Shematsi nailed four 3-pointers apiece and Jaelyn Glenn had three as the Wildcats went 12-of-34 from long distance.
At halftime, they had buried eight triples and made 1-of-8 2-point attempts. K-State finished the game shooting 38% (21-of-56) from the field.
Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie said it was part of the game plan to get that many looks from outside — particularly from 6-foot-2 Shematsi — in order to draw the Jayhawks’ 6-foot-6 center Taiyanna Jackson out on the perimeter defensively.
“We had moments where we were pretty good in that and moments where we’ve still got to grow in that area,” he said. “...You’ve got to knock a few shots down. Sarah did, got (Jackson) away from there. It did open up some things for us, but Kansas is a really good team They played really physical with us.”
On the offensive end, Jackson put up a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. And while she went 9-of-14 from the floor, K-State forced her to turn over the basketball seven times. Wyvette Mayberry paced Kansas with 26 points on four 3-pointers and eight free throws. Holly Kersgieter scored 16 and pulled down 12 boards, and Zakiyah Franklin added 10 points.
The Jayhawks shot 49% (28-of-57) overall — including 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter — while hitting 9-of-26 threes. They dominated points in the paint 36-18, outrebounded the Wildcats 41-31 and committed 18 turnovers to match K-State’s tally in that department.
“We knew what we needed to do in order to stop them, and they just exploited our defense and got what they wanted,” Jaelyn Glenn said. “We needed to stop them from doing that, make them adjust.”
Shematsi gave the Wildcats their only lead when she hit a 3-pointer more than two minutes into the contest, breaking a scoreless tie. Kansas got on the board 1 ½ minutes later with a triple from Mayberry, and the score remained knotted at 3-3 through the under-5-minute media timeout of the first quarter.
But coming out of the break, Mayberry hit another three, and Jackson scored back-to-back buckets inside to give the Jayhawks a 10-3 advantage. Kansas built up its margin to 18-6 before K-State got a Jaelyn Glenn 3-pointer and a Brylee Glenn free throw to pull back to 18-10 as the period ended.
Then, as both teams went to their benches, the lights went out. During the 17-minute process of bringing them back online, the two squads retreated to their respective locker rooms before a five-minute warmup period and a return to action.
“I don’t think it helped, I don’t think it hurt; it was just what it was,” Mittie said of the delay. “Both teams had to deal with it. It’s just one of those things you have to deal with. It was 18-6. We got it to 18-10, then the lights go. But it wasn’t a run that the lights stopped, necessarily. I think it was insignificant to anything.”
Brylee Glenn, Shematsi and Gregory each made 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second quarter, making it 26-21 Jayhawks. But as it did all night, Kansas had an answer, getting an old-fashioned 3-point play out of Mayberry, back-to-back triples from Kersgieter and two layups from Chandler Prater.
The Jayhawks went into the halftime break on top 39-29.
The Wildcats opened the third period with a 12-4 run thanks to seven straight points from Gregory. Shematsi nailed her fourth 3-pointer of the game at the 7:22 mark to get K-State within two at 43-41.
Then Kansas responded with a 9-1 scoring spree to get the lead back to double digits at 52-42. Jaelyn Glenn made a three with five seconds left in the third to close the gap to 56-50 headed to the game’s final stage.
Jaelyn Glenn hit another triple with 7:33 left in the game to cap off a 13-4 Wildcats run and make it 60-59. But K-State made just three more field goals the rest of the way while the Jayhawks scored 25 points during that same stretch.
Gregory said the Wildcats’ difficulty with completing comebacks this year hasn’t been so much a byproduct of fatigue, but rather lagging “mental focus.”
“When we get into runs, I think we need to do a better job playing off our emotion and our fight that we’ve been giving,” she said. “I think we’re allowing the other team to go on runs and hit us, and we’re not hitting back as hard as we should. I think it’s just mental focus: locking in, knowing that it’s a one-point game. We’ve got to go out and fight, not them let them get three, not let them get it inside.”
With the loss, K-State has now dropped consecutive games to Kansas for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats currently sit in ninth place in the Big 12 standings and will host No. 18 Iowa State on Wednesday evening. The Cyclones (15-4, 7-2 Big 12) beat K-State 67-56 in Ames, Iowa, on Jan. 11 and have won four in a row.
Despite their increasingly lopsided record in conference play, Gregory said the Wildcats continue to be the quality group that went 11-2 in non-league games.
“I’m always confident; I’m extremely confident in my team,” she said. “We’re still the same team that beat (then-No. 4) Iowa. It’s just locking in, focusing. We’ve got to come out and start games better. We’ve shown that we can fight. We’ve just got to fight for 40 minutes instead of the last 30 minutes. If we can get that figured out, we can play with anybody in the country.”