Kansas State football is headed back to the Lone Star State for the fourth time this season — and this time, it’s for a bowl. K-State will face LSU in the Texas Bowl, which will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, at 8 p.m. Jan. 4. The game will air nationally on ESPN.
It will be the Wildcats’ third appearance in the Texas Bowl.
The date of this year’s Texas Bowl makes it the penultimate game of the college football season. The only game that will be played after the Texas Bowl is the College Football Playoff national championship contest, set for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
K-State played in the inaugural edition of the Texas Bowl in 2006, where it fell to Rutgers 37-10 in Ron Prince’s lone postseason appearance as the Wildcats’ head coach. K-State evened its record in the Texas Bowl in 2016, when it topped former Big 12 rival Texas A&M 33-28.
This will be the Wildcats’ eighth bowl game in Texas among its 23 all-time postseason berths.
“We are pleased to accept an invitation to play in the Texas Bowl,” said K-State head coach Chris Klieman, who is the first head coach in school history to lead the Wildcats to two bowl games in his first three seasons. “I am really proud of our team, especially our seniors, and our staff for their dedication throughout the season and display of our four core values – Discipline, Commitment, Toughness and Be Selfless. The story of the 2021 Wildcats still has one chapter to write, and we look forward to kick off the new year in Houston and prepare for what will be an exciting Texas Bowl.”
K-State ended the season at 7-5 overall, and 4-5 in Big 12 play.
The Wildcats have won two of their past three bowl games; the last time they won three times in a four-stretch was 1999 to 2002.
“We are excited to be back in a bowl game, and congratulations to Coach Klieman and our football team on a great regular season,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said. “We look forward to showcasing our football program and Kansas State University in the Texas Bowl, and I know our fans — especially our alumni in Texas — are excited to show their outstanding support in Houston while our football student-athletes, coaches and staff are provided a great experience.”
K-State is 2-1 in its other games in Texas this fall: it beat Stanford in Arlington in the opener and then felled Texas Tech. It lost its last game there, which doubled as the regular-season finale: a 22-17 setback to Texas in Austin on Nov. 26.
The Wildcats will enter the Texas Bowl looking to snap a two-game skid; prior to falling to Texas, they lost their final home game of the season, 20-10, to Baylor on Nov. 20.
Tickets for the bowl now are available through the athletics department’s official website. All tickets in the official K-State sections are priced by the bowl at $123.75. Ahearn Fund members, as well as fans who pre-ordered tickets, will receive communication with information regarding their requests by the end of the day on Sunday.
The K-State Alumni Association also will provide official travel packages to the bowl game. The Alumni Association’s official bowl travel page, www.k-statesportstours.com, includes travel package information.
