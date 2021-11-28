After Kansas State basketball went 0-2 at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City earlier in the week, head coach Bruce Weber turned to an unlikely source for an opinion on the state of his team.
Freshman guard Maximus Edwards, who is currently redshirting due to injury, looked to his coach and, after Weber encouraged him to be honest, spelled out the problem succinctly.
“He said, ‘Coach, we play with each other but we don’t play for each other’,” Weber said. “And I made him tell the team, not just once but he’s told them two or three times since then.”
That bit of wisdom imparted from the freshman seemed to sink-in Sunday afternoon as K-State steamrolled North Dakota, winning 84-42.
After recording 17 total assists in both games in Kansas City, the Wildcat offense flowed significantly better as K-State racked up 21 assists and shot a strong 60.3% from the field.
Junior center Kaosi Ezeagu avoided the normal foul trouble that’s gotten him plagued him over his time at K-State and parlayed that into a career night. Ezeagu scored 15 points on an efficient 6-of-7 clip from the field.
“I feel like I’m getting more confident with my teammates and they’re starting to trust me more,” Ezeagu said. “When my guards trust me, it really empowers me and lets me do stuff.”
Ezeagu was one of five Wildcats that scored in double-figures led by junior guard Markquis Nowell, who had 18 to lead all players. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack had 16, senior guard Mike McGuirl had 15 and senior guard Mark Smith had 11 and a game-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double as a Wildcat.
Two big runs — one seven minute 16-0 run in the first half and a four minute 12-2 run early in the second half — helped the Wildcats effectively and efficiently shut down a North Dakota team that shot 29.3% from the field.
“We had a three or four minute period where our defense was as good as it’s been all year and as good as some of our teams,” Weber said. “We were flying around. That was my big emphasis: play with a passion.”
K-State (3-2) only led by 18, 38-20, at halftime but things really broke open after that. It took North Dakota nine minutes into the second half before it scored its third basket.
The Fighting Hawks were bound and determined to find success from behind the three-point line and they most definitely did not, ending the game going 3-for-31.
The effort was a far cry from what K-State saw earlier that week in its loss to Illinois. The Illini hit 12 threes in their victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday.
“We came into this game knowing they had a lot of shooters,” McGuirl said. “(Assistant coach Shane Southwell) did a great job with the scout and having us prepared. Last game, we let a shooter get going and that was on us and we had to learn from it and we did going into this game and it’s something we have to keep building on.”
Meanwhile, K-State was an efficient 9-of-19 from beyond the arc including four for Pack and a perfect 2-for-2 for McGuirl who’s struggled finding his shot early this season.
“It’s nowhere I haven’t been before,” McGuirl said about working through his early season offensive struggles. “I have great teammates around me who always support me and get me through every day and they’re the reason I was able to get through it.”
The Wildcats dominated down low, scoring nearly half of their 84 points in the paint and outscoring North Dakota by 30.
While Weber was pleased overall with his team’s offensive output, K-State still missed 12 lay-ups in the game which Weber said needs to improve if the Wildcats want to compete with the top teams on their schedule.
“I don’t understand it,” Weber said of the up-close struggles. “One thing we did both Friday and Saturday was we shot a bunch of layups. We can’t give up those easy points if we’re going to beat really good teams.”
The Wildcats did all of that without the help of sophomores Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford who Weber said were both out for precautionary measures.
Miguel was hurt during the Arkansas game after a bad fall that reaggravated an older injury and Bradford is still recovering from sickness prior to the season. Both should be making their way back into the line up over the next several games.
Carlton Linguard Jr. did get his first action of the season in mop-up duty, scoring two points. The junior forward had knee surgery in the spring.
K-State will take on Albany on Wednesday before heading down to Wichita to take on the Shockers at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday.
