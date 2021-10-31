The Sunflower Showdown will get underway bright and early next week.
Following the conclusion of Saturday’s games, the Big 12 Conference and Fox announced that next week’s contest between Kansas State and Kansas in Lawrence will kick off at 11 a.m. It will air nationally on FS1.
The Wildcats will try to continue their run of success in the series. K-State has won each of the last 12 meetings dating back to 2009. The Wildcats are 25-5 versus the Jayhawks since 1991.
Saturday will be the 111th game in the series, which is tied for the second-longest uninterrupted series in FBS history.
Big 12 TV selections for Nov. 6 K-State at Kansas, 11 a.m., FS1
- Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
- Baylor at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FOX
- Texas at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., FS1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.