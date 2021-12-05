Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz used the words disappointed and frustrated at the beginning of her opening statement in the postgame press conference after the Wildcats’ were swept by Florida State (25-20, 25-16, 25-17) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament in Lincoln, Neb.
“I think we are capable of significantly better,” Fritz said. “We have had some consistency issues up and down and some ups and some flows. I have felt all along if we can put it all together at the same time this team could be pretty special and do some really good things. At times I think we have been able to do that this season. That was not the performance we had hoped for.”
K-State did not have a player reach double digits in kills. Sophomore Aliyah Carter led the team with nine kills as she was the usual leader in kills all season.
“Aliyah is a very competitive individual,” Fritz said. “(She) has a motor that runs hot. Gives great effort (and) is a leader in the weight room. The competitiveness for me is what is special about her and what drives her.”
Fritz said that Florida State played very well and mistake free which was simply too much for her team in this game.
“I think the biggest difference is (Florida State) just did not hurt themselves,” Fritz said. “They served it in, made us play long and (we) were just too high air. We were hurting ourselves too much. I thought they were very well prepared, well coached. Really handled the serving pass at a high level. (They) just managed the ball and managed the game better.”
As with many of the Wildcats, it was their first time playing in the NCAA tournament as the program, senior Haley Warner said they wanted “a little bit more out of the season”.
“We could have played harder,” Warner said. “A lot of us had never been to the tournament, so I think we maybe could have been on the same page a little bit more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.