The 25th-ranked Kansas State women dropped their second-straight conference game on Saturday after a 64-45 loss at Texas Tech that started bad and the Wildcats just never seemed to get better.
Texas Tech opened the game on a 7-0 run that stretched to a 23-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats (13-4, 3-2 in Big 12 play) trailed by as much as 20 in the second quarter and went into halftime down 40-22.
“Well it’s a 40-minute game,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “I think, though, anytime you let them be the aggressor coming out, they get confidence. They get energy from that, so we certainly didn’t do our part about showing up and winning in the first five minutes of this game, and we dug a hole and they were more confident team going forward.”
Despite the extremely slow start and struggles on both sides of the ball for most of the game, K-State found itself down only 10 heading into the fourth quarter after ending the third quarter on a 13-5 run.
The Wildcats held Texas Tech (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) scoreless for nearly five minutes between the third and fourth quarters but only made one shot in the final 10 minutes, going 0-12 on their final 12 shots of the game.
K-State shot just 28.6% from the field including 23.1% in the first quarter which allowed the Red Raiders to jump out to their big early lead and 5.9% in the fourth quarter which killed any hopes of a full Wildcat comeback. The 28.6% is the second-lowest percentage of the season.
“I didn’t think we were very tough all day,” Mittie said. “And those opportunities we didn’t take advantage of very well. And we’ve got to be tougher on the drive. We got to be more physical on the drives and when you go 1-for-17 you got a lot of issues. You’re not making open shots. You’re not making guarded shots.”
Junior center Ayoka Lee and freshman guard Serena Sundell each led K-State with 12 points. Lee ran into foul trouble in the second half which limited her after picking up her third and fourth fouls in the third quarter.
“Well, I think (Lee) got frustrated and kind of lost her discipline there,” Mittie said. “She picked up, I think the third one, she should not be in that situation. She should not be reaching. Then when you pick up one of those then all of a sudden the game gets to you. Yeah, she’s got to be able to play smarter. She’s got to be able to keep her headspace where she’s not picking up those frustration fouls.”
Red Raider star Vivian Gray led all scorers with 23 along with 16 points for Bryn Gerlich including four 3s, three of which came in the midst of Texas Tech’s early run in the first quarter when it built its initial lead.
“We know Gerlich can make those plays, particularly the deep three,” Mittie said. “That’s in her arsenal. But once again, when you let somebody get open looks early and get that confidence, then that’s a problem.”
The Wildcats will return home on Wednesday to face Kansas in the renewal of the Sunflower Showdown. The game tips at 6:30 p.m. and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
TEXAS TECH 64
KANSAS STATE 45
Kansas State (45)
Totals: 18-63 FG, 3-6 FT, 45 points
Ayoka Lee 6-12, 0-0 12, Serena Sundell 4-13, 2-2 12, Rebekah Dallinger 2-10 0-0 6, Jaelyn Glenn 2-6, 0-2 5, Laura Macke 2-5, 0-0 5, Cymone Goodrich 1-2, 1-2 3, Brylee Glenn 1-6, 0-0 2, Emilee Ebert 0-5, 0-0 0, Taylor Lauterbach 0-3, 0-0 0, Jada Moore 0-1, 0-0 0.
Texas Tech (64)
Totals: 27-60 FG, 5-11 FT, 64 points
Vivian Gray 11-22 1-1 23, Bryn Gerlich 6-12 0-0 16, Khadija Faye 4-12 3-6 11, Rhyle McKinney 2-3 0-0 5, Lexy Hightower 2-4 0-0 4, Taylah Thomas 1-3 0-3 2, Chantae Embry 1-2 0-0 2, Ella Tofaeono 0-0 1-2 1, Saga Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Lana Wenger 0-1 0-0 0, Tatum Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0.
Three point field goals made: Texas Tech 5 (Gerlich 4, McKinney) Kansas State 6 (Dallinger 2, Sundell 2, J. Glenn, Macke)
Turnovers: Texas Tech 13, Kansas State 12
