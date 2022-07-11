Kansas State women's basketball's Gisela Sanchez is gaining international experience this summer.
The Barcelona, Spain, native is currently in Sopron, Hungary, with Team Spain at the 2022 FIBA U20 Women's European Championships.
Sanchez scored six points on 3-of-6 shooting while collecting two rebounds and an assist in 12 minutes of action during Spain's tournament-opening 80-40 victory over Lithuania on Friday.
Spain — ranked No. 5 in the world -- beat Bulgaria 98-27 on Saturday and Poland 77-67 on Sunday, although Sanchez did not see the floor in those games. After winning Group C, Spain played Ireland in the Round of 16 Tuesday afternoon, but results of that game were not available by press time.
A 6-foot-3 forward, Sanchez announced her transfer to K-State in April after playing her freshman campaign at Arizona. She averaged 2.9 points per game, including a career-high 15 points against Rutgers on Nov. 27. She made 20 appearances off the bench and averaged 7.25 minutes per contest.
Before coming to the U.S., Sanchez played for Segle XXI in Barcelona, where she averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
She helped Spain win the bronze medal at the 2019 U16 European Championships by averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
K-State also sent senior Gabby Gregory and sophomores Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell to play in the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball Qualifer tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday.
Full results of that event were not available as of press time, but the Wildcats' contingent did not win the tournament.