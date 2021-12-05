Markquis Nowell picked up his dribble, squared up — well behind the 3-point line, 6, 7, maybe 8 feet beyond it — and let it fly with no hesitation.
The ball barely grazed the net on its way to the bottom of the basket.
The shot couldn’t have come at a more important time for Kansas State, as it pushed the visitors ahead of Wichita State, 57-54, with 1:35 remaining in Sunday night’s game at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.
Nowell’s deep 3 spurred a stellar finish for the Wildcats, who scored 11 of the game’s final 16 points to take a 65-59 victory.
Following the win, Nowell shrugged off his late heroics, saying he works on precisely that shot all the time.
“It was just a read I made,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about the moment. It was just a great open look and it just went down.”
The Wildcats (5-2) were missing leading scorer Nijel Pack, who suffered a concussion during a Saturday practice. Without Pack, his 15.3-points-per-game average wasn’t at the ready.
But K-State overcame it anyway.
“They don’t quit,” Wildcat head coach Bruce Weber said. “All the coaches we talked to and the games we watched, they find ways to win, and I kept yelling at them, ‘It’s not over.’ I’ve seen them when they seem like they were dead, and they found ways to win.”
Nowell’s 3-pointer gave K-State the lead for good — and came just moments after Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV hit a triple of his own to level the game at 54-all. Nowell finished with a team-high 16 points. That’s not all he did, though.
He also led the Wildcats in rebounds (eight), assists (four) and minutes (35) in his first career start. For good measure, he went 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
It was exactly the type of performance Weber requested from Nowell.
Before tipoff, he called Nowell into the locker room, in a meeting with other members of the coaching staff.
“I just said, ‘I need you. I need you to not make every play, but I need you to lead. I need you to direct things. I need you to get us into something when it gets loud. We just can’t go haywire,’” Weber said. “I know he wants to make plays. It’s what he’s grown up (doing). But I thought he started making the right pass, the right plays.”
Nowell didn’t have the only noteworthy performance, though.
Sixth-year senior Mike McGuirl had 10 points and four assists. Sophomore guard Selton Miguel scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. And redshirt junior forward Kaosi Ezeugu had one of the best outings of his career, scoring 14 points — with multiple alley-oops from McGuirl — and pulling down six rebounds.
After Wichita State (6-2) jumped out to an 11-2 lead less than three minutes in, and led by as many as 12 on two occasions in the first half, Ezeagu was pleased with how the Wildcats bounced back.
We stayed composed when they made their runs,” he said. “We had ours, so we just kept on pushing.”
By the time halftime arrived, the Wildcats had edged ahead 32-30, outscoring the hosts 27-13 over the final 12 minutes.
“We got down, so it even became more uncomfortable,” Weber said, “but to our guys’ credit, they grinded it out.”
Keeping Wichita State’s Travis Etienne in check didn’t hurt K-State’s cause, either. The American Athletic Conference’s preseason player of the year, Etienne entered Sunday averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game. He poured in 28 points versus Arizona on Nov. 19, then 27 more two days later against UNLV.
Though he scored 11 points Sunday, he went only 4-for-20 from the field — including 1 of 11 behind the 3-point arc.
Weber chalked up Etienne’s struggles to the “really good defenders” the Wildcats possess, from Migeul and McGuirl to grad transfer Mark Smith.
“We have people (who could) keep coming at him, and we just talked about staying in front of him and don’t give up an easy one,” Weber said. “He only made one (3-pointer). It was tough, and we contested the shots. Our big guys did a good job in ball screens. We have made some strides defensively.”
The first meeting between the two schools in nearly 18 years, in front of a near-sellout crowd, lived up to the hype: the game had nine lead changes and nine ties.
In the end, it was K-State heading home with a six-point win in its hip pocket.
“We finished it,” Weber said. “We made enough plays, so (it’s a) really good win for our guys in a young season. We’ve grown and got better, but obviously, couple days from now, we’ve got a tough Marquette team that’s already beaten some good people, so it’s not going to be easy. But we can have a happy bus ride back to Manhattan.”
Injury update on sophomore guard Nijel Pack
Pack’s absence was announced just 30 minutes before Sunday’s game began. In addition to his team-best scoring average, he ranks fourth in the Big 12 in that category, scoring at least 14 points in K-State’s first six games.
Weber said Pack caught an errant elbow — “nothing intentional,” Weber said — from a teammate in Saturday’s practice. Pack went on to finish the session, but afterward, he told the coaches something felt off.
“We had to go through concussion protocol,” Weber said, “and this morning, we got his parents on the phone and (said), ‘We just can’t play him.’”
Pack’s latest injury frustrated Weber.
“Sad and disappointing for Nijel, a young man who fought through some hip stuff, missed five, six weeks, fought his way back and then (Saturday) he just got dinged a little,” Weber said. “Just kind of a thing that just happens in practice.”
Weber didn’t rule out Pack returning for Wednesday night’s home game verus Marquette.
“I hope so. Everything’s got to go right,” Weber said. “It’s just, when you have protocols, there’s a number thing, and he was just at the minimum, so we’ll know more (Monday).”
Pack didn’t travel with the team to Sunday’s game; the Wildcats left him at the hotel for precautionary reasons.
“He was going to watch the game as best he could, but it’ll be dark on the bus,” Weber said.
“You get back, hopefully get a good night’s sleep, rest and just kind of hope and pray that we can get him back.”
