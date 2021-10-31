National recognition already is starting to roll in for Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah following his epic showing in Saturday’s win over TCU.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation on Sunday announced Anudike-Uzomah is the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week. A sophomore, Anudike-Uzomah only is the fifth Wildcat to win one of the Walter Camp national player of the week awards, and the first since Allen Chapman in 2012, fresh off a three-interception outing versus Oklahoma State.
Anudike-Uzomah tied a single-game school record with four sacks Saturday, matching the mark set by Chris Johnson in a road contest against Missouri in 2000. Anudike-Uzomah’s sacks were part of an eight-tackle performance that also included two forced fumbles. Both of those fumbles initially counted as sacks, which would have given him single-game school and Big 12 records and tied the Division I mark. But after Saturday’s game, the NCAA ruled those plays were rushing attempts since the ball was recovered on TCU’s side of the line of scrimmage both times.
Anudike-Uzomah now ranks second in the FBS in sacks (10.0) and forced fumbles (four); he also is 13th nationally in tackles for loss (11.5).
