HOUSTON — It’s barely been a month since Collin Klein was promoted from Kansas State’s quarterbacks coach to interim offensive coordinator. As he heads into his debut game as the Wildcats’ play-caller — K-State faces LSU at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium — Klein vowed there’s no more pressure on him now than there was when he simply was tutoring the signal-callers.
For the past month, he’s had just one objective in mind.
“We want to win,” he told reporters following Sunday’s practice at the University of Houston’s indoor facility. “We want to play well, we want to win and obviously give ourselves the best chance to do well and get after it.”
In a sense, Klein has had a month-long audition to remove the interim tag and become K-State’s new offensive coordinator, replacing Courtney Messingham, who had served in that role since Chris Klieman became K-State’s head coach in December 2018. Last month, Klieman said he didn’t plan to hire a new offensive coordinator until after the bowl game.
Klein refused to speculate about potentially manning the OC role full time, though.
“I’m not worried about that right now,” he said. “Truly, I want to finish. I want to play as good a game as we possibly can, as clean a game as we possibly can, and however it ends up going from there, that’s in the Lord’s hands. Whatever happens, happens. But it’s about K-State and what’s best for K-State and finishing this thing right.”
As much as Klein has tried to keep the coaching staff’s day-to-day routine the same despite the changes — tight ends/fullbacks coach Jason Ray also was fired along with Messingham following a loss at Texas in the regular-season finale — things are different in at least one way: He’s now in charge in the offensive staff meetings. He once was offensive line coach Conor Riley and running backs coach Brian Anderson’s counterpart; now, he’s their boss.
His new position hasn’t caused any awkwardness, however.
“It’s a group effort,” Klein said. “It was before as well, which has helped that, obviously. All of us know and are so fortunate to be around such high-character people. They know it’s about the team. They know it’s about these kids and making sure that we finish this thing the right way and make it the best we can.”
Klieman has tried to ease Klein’s transition by telling him not to overthink it.
“Have fun,” Klieman said of the advice he’s imparted to Klein the past month. “Collin is a great, great young coach, and I’m excited for him to have this opportunity. I’ve spent an awful lot of time with the offense. I love the way that he’s led the guys, and guys are practicing hard.“
Klein has taken those words to heart.
“As a player, as a coach, as a kid, it’s always fun to dream about being able to call a game,” he said. “I’m honored and humbled that (Klieman has) given me the opportunity.”
Ultimately, Klein doesn’t want the spotlight on him heading into the bowl matchup with the Tigers. He was the marquee name enough as a player, after all, putting together one of the greatest careers in K-State history almost a decade ago. Now, he wants the attention focused on the current Wildcats, especially those who, come Tuesday night, will don a K-State uniform for the final time.
“The main focus has been trying to finish for our seniors, execute well and have a good plan so they’re able to play fast,” he said, “and finish this thing the right way.”
