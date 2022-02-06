The Kansas State men inched their way closer to the NCAA tournament conversation Saturday evening with a strong 75-63 win at TCU.
The win is the second-straight for the Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 in Big 12 play).
“(I'm) just happy for our guys," head coach Bruce Weber said. "Again we've talked about just playing with passion. ... Just a good win for us, so I'm happy. Just one game at a time and keep moving up the stairs instead of down. They're playing with good passion and they're focused and I hope we can continue that."
Sophomore guard Nijel Pack led the way with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting including 3-of-6 from 3. For the second straight game, Pack was perfect in the first half.
TCU (15-5, 4-4) was without star sophomore guard Mike Miles due to a wrist injury. Miles leads the Horned Frogs in both scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game).
Miles had 19 points in TCU’s 60-57 win over K-State on Jan. 12.
“If you want to have a chance to be in the top part of the league, you can't get swept by people and this is a team that beat us at home," Weber said. "We had to come back and and find a way to get a win. Obviously we have a little bit of an advantage because (Mike) Miles is out but we've had seven guys in games and we've missed a bunch of other starters and we talked before the game ... teams are gonna keep coming. The other guys are gonna step up and play well. So we just said no excuses. We're gonna have to go earn it. We did."
K-State got out to an uncharacteristically hot start, leading by double-digits multiple times in the first half before heading into halftime up 35-28.
"We really came out with a good energy and passion," senior guard Mark Smtih said. "That's what coaches have been saying lately, have great energy, have great passion. And I think we did that at the start of the first half and we showed our passion."
TCU battled its way back to back within two, 39-37, triggering a timeout from head coach Bruce Weber with 17 minutes to play in the second half.
Senior guard Mike McGuirl nailed a 3 immediately following the timeout and K-State broke free on a 15-2 run.
McGuirl ended the game with 13 points. The Wildcats are 5-0 this season when the senior guard scores in double-figures.
Joining McGuirl in double-figures was fellow fifth-year senior Mark Smith who had 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and junior Markquis Nowell who had 14 points and a game-high six assists.
The Wildcats’ lead grew to as much as 16 with seven minutes to play.
TCU got back within seven with a little under a minute and a half to play, but K-State hit seven of their nine free throws down the stretch to put away the win.
Damion Baugh led TCU with 18 points followed by 14 for Francisco Farabello and 13 for Emanuel Miller.
K-State will start a stretch of three games in six day on Wednesday when they host No. 8 Baylor at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are just two weeks removed from a rough 74-49 loss to the Bears in Waco.
“Even that loss at Ole Miss, the message was really don't quit," Smith said. "We're not going to quit, because we're always gonna fight. And I think we showed our fire and our passion the last two games, rebounding, getting stops towards the end of the game. And that's really what our team is about, just a real blue collar team, plays hard, has good energy, and it's paying off for us and all we're doing is just trying to rebound and just play together. Well, I think everyone knows their role now where we feel real connected, and it's just fun to be out there.”
KANSAS STATE 75
TCU 63
Kansas State (75)
Totals: 26-56 FG, 15-20 FT
Nijel Pack 7-10 3-4 20, Mark Smith 5-12 6-8 16, Markquis Nowell 5-15 3-5 14, Mike McGuirl 4-10 2-2 13, Carlton Linguard Jr. 2-3 1-1 5, Davion Bradford 2-2 0-0 4, Ismael Massoud 1-2 0-0 3, Luke Kasubke 0-2 0-0 0,
Three-point field goals: McGuirl (3), Pack (3), Nowell, Massoud.
TCU (63)
Totals: 22-56 FG, 13-22 FT
Damion Baugh 6-14 2-8 17, Francisco Farabello 4-11 4-4 14, Emanuel Miller 5-8 3-4 13, Eddie Lampkin 3-7 3-4 9, Chuck O'Bannon 3-12 1-2 8, Xavier Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Micah Peavy 0-3 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals made: Baugh (3), Farabello (2), O'Bannon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.