For the first time in nearly a decade, the Kansas State women secured consecutive non-conference road victories after a 79-73 come-from-behind win at South Dakota State on Saturday.
The Wildcats beat UNLV and UC Santa Barbara back-to-back in December of 2012.
“We took a couple body blows in the second and third quarter and we had to regroup,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a postgame radio interview. “I loved our communication. ... It was a tough and gritty performance and our players had to fight through a lot of fatigue.”
Led by junior center Ayoka Lee and freshman point guard Serena Sundell, the Wildcats fought back from trailing heading into the fourth quarter, to pulling away late in the game.
The junior had another huge game, turning in 38 points and grabbing 14 rebounds and six blocks. Lee broke the school record for career 30-point games, topping Wildcat legend Brittany Chambers who had six. This is her fourth 30-point game this season.
“She played almost 38 minutes and as we know, she’s getting hit every trip but she answered big when we needed her to,” Mittie said. “We had a stretch there where we were just going straight inside to her.”
According to Her Hoops Stats on Twitter, Lee is the third player since the 2009-10 season to record 38 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in a game with the other two being Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne and Baylor’s Brittney Griner.
The double-double was the 30th in her career.
Sundell, meanwhile, recorded her first ever double-double scoring 16 points and turning in 10 assists while also recording five rebounds and five steals.
“(Sundell) really had a great look to her and a presence about her where you just felt like we were going to have good possessions,” Mittie said. “Something that Serena has done such a fantastic job of as a freshman is continuing to play and then, when the game needs to be managed, managing it. She doesn’t overcomplicate things. She’s just so coachable.”
Junior forward Emilee Ebert had nine points, eight assists and three rebounds.
K-State jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, leading 21-12, but the Jackrabbits whittled that down to three by halftime (40-37) and took a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
South Dakota led 71-68 lead with 5:36 to play, but K-State jumped back ahead off a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead with a little over three minutes to play highlighted by a pivotal Sundell 3-pointer.
Both teams were scoreless for the next two and a half minutes before South Dakota State made a lay-up with 18 seconds to play to get within two.
Lee was fouled twice and hit all four of her free throws to ice the game and give K-State the win.
The Wildcats ended the night shooting 47.6 percent from the field and were 13-18 from the free throw line. K-State was extremely efficient throughout the night, recording 25 assists total and only turning the ball over 7 times.
The Wildcats will have the midweek off before hosting Oregon on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.