Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson heads to the basket for a dunk in the Wildcats’ 69-53 non-conference victory over Kansas City on Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Kansas State guard Cam Carter draws an offensive foul on Kansas City guard RayQuawndis Mitchell during their non-conference game Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Carter scored 16 points as the Wildcats beat the Roos, 69-53.
The Kansas State men did not have their usual fire Thursday, but it didn’t matter as the Wildcats fought their way past Kansas City, winning 69-53.
"I had to keep reminding myself like stay positive, stay up, because (the energy) just wasn't there," head coach Jerome Tang said. "I mean, I think y'all saw it. We didn't have as many hustle plays. Maybe we practiced too long. Maybe you know, we're gonna go look at everything to figure it out. You know, just there could be a bunch of variables, but we didn't have the energy we needed to have today."
For the third-straight game, junior forward Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats in scoring, putting up 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
Sophomore shooting guard Cam Carter a career-high 16 points, hitting 4-of-7 3-pointers. All of his threes came in the first half.
“I couldn't do it without my team," Carter said. "I mean, it got me going, I figured I got us going and you know, we were able to get on top, get some momentum and you know, go up by a lot.”
Senior guard Desi Sills had 11 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
“We feel like we've brought in multiple guys who at any point in time they can score double figures," Tang said. "And so when they were focused obviously on (senior point guard Markquis Nowell), making it hard on them to focus on Keyontae, right, and so that's when (Sills) had his opportunities because they can't take everything away. And so you appreciate his toughness, and, you know, just his aggressiveness there at the end, wanting to do what it takes for us to win.”
The Wildcats lead stretched to 11 at the 6:13 mark of the first half after two made free throws from Nowell.
Nowell also recorded his 200th steal during the first half. He ranks second in the NCAA among active players behind Junior Clay of Tennessee State who has 204.
That lead grew to as much as 18 late in the first half after Carter’s fourth 3-pointer of the game and a alley-oop dunk in transition from Johnson to Nae’Qwan Tomlin.
The Wildcats went into the half leading 41-25.
Johnson was part of another highlight early in the second half after stealing the ball and passing it to Nowell in transition. Nowell took it down the court and had a nifty bounce pass through his legs to a trailing Johnson who slammed it home.
“I think Markquis has a knack for the flair, for the flashy play," Tang said. "You know, obviously the fans like it, all of that, but it's still two points. Right? And you know I'm glad the fans like it."
K-State went over four minutes midway through the second half without a made shot, allowing the Roos to get back within 15, but a technical foul on Kansas City and a layup from K-State broke that streak.
The Wildcats immediately went cold again, not scoring at all for over three minutes while the Roos used an 8-0 run to cut K-State’s lead to 10, 57-47, with 6:43 to play.
"(Our energy) was not very good," Tang said. "Even when we were up, I didn't think we had great energy. I thought we allowed them to run their offense. Not what I feel like (we normally do)."
The Roos went five minutes without a basket near the end of the game, allowing the Wildcats to balloon the lead back to 16 before the final buzzer thanks to several transition buckets off turnovers, two of which came from Sills.
K-State will take their show back on the road and travel to the Cayman Islands this weekend for the start of the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open with Rhode Island on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and will face either Tulane or Nevada on Tuesday.
“We're very excited," Johnson said. "Why don't we try to make a statement? Just keep playing basketball. We are playing as a team, getting better every day. So I feel like it's a great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves and play against different competition.”