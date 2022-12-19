Kansas State avenged last week’s South Dakota State loss by getting its 10th win of the season after a 69-57 non-conference victory over Big Sky-school Northern Colorado at Bramlage Coliseum.
Before Sunday’s matchup, Northern Colorado was scorching hot. The Bears had won four consecutive games before the Wildcats snapped their win streak.
“I think in the bigger picture of things, we were trying to prepare, not just for this particular game, but coming off that (loss), we felt like South Dakota State was more physical than us,” K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. “We did know Northern Colorado was going to challenge us. (Northern Colorado) ran a lot of offense for 25 seconds; the shot clock was a big part of a lot of their shots at the end. We knew we were going to face zone today. We haven’t faced 40 minutes of zone. I wanted to see us have a good balance. I liked where we were getting the ball.”
Kansas State’s key offensive contributors stepped up against a formidable Northern Colorado defensive unit. Gabby Gregory (20), Brylee Glenn (17), Jaelyn Glenn (10) and Serena Sundell (12) all had double-digit scoring.
“We were just trying to get stops, push the ball in transition, and get into our offense quickly,” Gregory said. We just needed to move the ball and play together.”
Adding on to Kansas State’s (10-2) glorious day, a school record was broken. Senior guard Emilee Ebert broke Kansas State’s record for consecutive free throws made (38). Ebert’s history-making day was bound to happen soon, she had made eight free throws in a row to end last season and hadn’t missed a free throw yet in the 2022-2023 campaign, hitting 30 in a row.
Despite a second quarter where Northern Colorado scored points in bunches, K-State played a stellar defensive game. Brylee Glenn nabbed six steals, K-State scored 30 points off turnovers and allowed the Bears to only convert 17 out of its 55 field goal tries. Northern Colorado never got a lead throughout the game.
In the first quarter, the Wildcats got off to a stellar start. K-State was able to capitalize on its transition opportunities and open up some relatively easy scoring opportunities. Although ten players hit the court, the starting five inflicted damage on the scoreboard, collecting all 17 of its points offensively.
K-State played physically on defense in the first quarter. Northern Colorado shot 20% from the field because the Wildcats did a stellar job hounding the Bears and forcing Northern Colorado to take some uncomfortable shots.
The Wildcats came out with a spark out of the first quarter. When the second quarter got rolling, so did the K-State offense. Kansas State earned a 14-5 run within the first 3:31 of the second quarter.
Jaelyn Glenn had an immense impact on the floor, racking up points rapidly. The 6-foot-1 sophomore had seven points in four minutes played, but the guard was in foul trouble, having received three fouls with four minutes to go in the half.
Defensively, the Wildcats missed Jaelyn Glenn’s impact. She was giving Northern Colorado fits, and when she left the floor, the Bears pushed the ball more quickly down the court.
“You know I will say this, Jaelyn (Glenn) only plays 13 minutes, but this a rare stat, I don’t know if I have ever seen this; she’s a +22 in her 13 minutes,” Mittie said. “She was playing so well. Foul trouble really hurt her and where we have to get better is that I think our late talk really hurt her. Next game, it might hurt Brylee (Glenn) or the next game, it might hurt Gabby (Gregory). You don’t want to have a player like Jae, who was having a really good game, sit with foul trouble. So we have got collectively correct that because that’s a huge number, +22 in 13 minutes of play.”
With the departure of Jaelyn Glenn midway through the second quarter, B. Glenn stepped up enormously. In the quarter, Brylee Glenn put up 9 points. In addition, Brylee Glenn worked the Bears defensively throughout the game and stole the ball six times.
“I just knew on defense that I just wanted us to pick it up a little bit,” Brylee Glenn said. “They had gotten just some pretty easy shots, so I just wanted to take it upon myself to jump those gaps and get those easy points off of those turnovers.”
Northern Colorado (7-3) had the hot hand and played better basketball than K-State in the last four minutes of the second quarter. The Northern Colorado defense didn’t allow K-State to score a single field goal in the last 3:50. The Northern Colorado offense went on a 6-0 run to close out the quarter and had earned the momentum.
“I think for the most part, we were pretty good with the exception of the last three or four minutes of the second quarter,” Mittie said.
Luckily for the Wildcats, Northern Colorado turned the ball over twice more than K-State and racked up shooting fouls inside the paint. With Brylee Glenn, Emilee Ebert and Serena Sundell’s aggressiveness in the paint, the trio earned eight free points shooting 8-9 at the charity stripe.
Kansas State still had the lead going into the halftime break, 41-36.
The stone-cold stretch to the end the second quarter wasn’t relevant anymore in the third quarter. Kansas State jumped in front with a 9-2 run. Northern Colorado had a difficult time stopping the Wildcats from their superb movement.
After allowing 24 points to Northern Colorado in the second quarter, K-State allowed them just ten total points in the third quarter. Gregory nearly had more points than the entire Northern Colorado team, with nine points in the quarter.
“Coach Mittie talked a lot about not letting (Northern Colorado) do what they want to do,” Gregory said. “We needed to dictate more. We were kind of just slow on a lot of switches, and we weren’t talking as well as we should’ve been talking. So I think coming out of halftime, we just really emphasized just talking as much as possible, and I think we were way more connected coming into that third quarter.”
Kansas State would seal the deal in the fourth quarter by allowing Northern Colorado to hit three shots on them in the final quarter. However, Kansas State played keep away and hung on for the 69-57 victory.
The Wildcats will face Morgan State on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. as the first part of a doubleheader with the K-State men’s team. The Wildcat men will play Radford at 1:30 p.m.