Kansas State guard Emilee Ebert
Buy Now

Kansas State guard Emilee Ebert moves to the basket while being defended by Northern Colorado forward Aniah Hall during their non-conference game Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats beat the Bears, 69-57.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State avenged last week’s South Dakota State loss by getting its tenth win of the season after a 69-57 non-conference victory over Big Sky-school Northern Colorado at Bramlage Coliseum.

Before Sunday’s matchup, Northern Colorado was scorching hot. The Bears had won four consecutive games before the Wildcats snapped its win streak.