Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson drives for a shot against Washburn guard Michael Keegan during the Wildcats’ exhibition on Nov. 1 at Bramlage Coliseum. Johnson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Senior Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday afternoon.
Johnson, a Florida transfer, returned from a nearly two year hiatus from college basketball last week after collapsing during a game versus Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020.
The junior was solid through K-State's first two games of the season, averaging 14.5 points per game on 47.6% shooting. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assist and a steal in 29.7 minutes played per game.
Versus Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Johnson had 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 3-of-5 of which were from behind the arc.
He then put up a near double-double at California, scoring a team-best 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting to go with a game-high nine rebounds. He also had two steals, an assist and a block in a game-high 33 minutes of play.
Johnson is the first K-State player to earn a weekly honor after the first week of the season since Wesley Iwundu shared the Big 12 Player of the Week accolade on Nov. 16 2022. He is the K-State's 33rd Newcomer of the Week since the start of the Big 12 in 1997 and the first in the Jerome Tang-era.
The Wildcats (2-0) return home on Thursday and will face winless Kansas City (0-3) at 5:30 p.m. in the first game of a men's and women's doubleheader at Bramlage.
The K-State women will follow that up with a game versus No. 4 Iowa. Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.