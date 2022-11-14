11022022-mer-spt-kstatembb-13
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson drives for a shot against Washburn guard Michael Keegan during the Wildcats’ exhibition on Nov. 1 at Bramlage Coliseum. Johnson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Senior Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday afternoon. 

Johnson, a Florida transfer, returned from a nearly two year hiatus from college basketball last week after collapsing during a game versus Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020. 