Kansas State senior wide receiver Malik Knowles returns a kickoff 69 yards during the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Knowles and senior cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe should be able to play in the Sugar Bowl after getting hurt in Saturday's Big 12 Championship. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After suffering injury in Kansas State's 31-28 Big 12 Championship win over TCU on Saturday, two key senior starters are expected to be back and healthy by the end of the month when the Wildcats play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.  

Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe was injured while deflecting a TCU pass in the end zone during the first quarter, while wide receiver Malik Knowles left the game and did not return following a huge 40-yard run on a jet sweep that led to a touchdown in the second quarter. 

