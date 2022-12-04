Kansas State senior wide receiver Malik Knowles returns a kickoff 69 yards during the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Knowles and senior cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe should be able to play in the Sugar Bowl after getting hurt in Saturday's Big 12 Championship.
After suffering injury in Kansas State's 31-28 Big 12 Championship win over TCU on Saturday, two key senior starters are expected to be back and healthy by the end of the month when the Wildcats play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe was injured while deflecting a TCU pass in the end zone during the first quarter, while wide receiver Malik Knowles left the game and did not return following a huge 40-yard run on a jet sweep that led to a touchdown in the second quarter.
During a Sugar Bowl teleconference, Klieman addressed both injuries and seemed optimistic concerning their return.
“We believe that Ekow and Malik will be able to play in the Sugar Bowl," coach Chris Kiieman said. "Obviously, if we played in the next two weeks, they probably wouldn't. But because we have some time, our reports would indicate that they will be available.”
While Boye-Doe and Knowles are expected to be back and play for the Wildcats, there's still an air of uncertainty for both K-State and Alabama concerning which players would be available to play considering opt-outs and opening of the transfer portal officially on Monday.
While Klieman didn't indicate knowledge of any ensuing departures, the Wildcats do have several players with high NFL prospects that could choose to for-go the bowl game to avoid injury.
"Nobody knows what's going on, what representation are talking to guys, what will happen," Klieman said. "I think that's going to play itself out over the next three weeks. We'll know probably by that game week or ten days before who's going to play. But that's the nature of college football right now. And whether or not a guy is going to go and prepare for the draft and not risk the injury, those are all personal decisions that everybody has. And we'll take those on our team as they come ... That's where we're at in college football right now.”