Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman looks on as the Wildcats fall to Texas, 34-27, in a Big 12 Conference game on Nov. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman was named as one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, given to the nation’s top head coach.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman was named as one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, given to the nation’s top head coach.
Klieman is joined by Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham. Klieman is K-State’s first finalist for the award since Bill Snyder won it in 2012.
“These five coaches have found a way to set themselves apart by guiding their programs to historic seasons during another exhilarating year of college football,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Each of these men have left a significant mark on their respective universities, football programs and players, both on and off the gridiron, and truly embody all that this award stands for.”
Klieman holds a 30-19 record during his four years in Manhattan after leading K-State to its first Big 12 title since 2012 and the 11th double-digit win season in school history.
Klieman has beat top 10 Oklahoma teams three times in the past four years (No. 6 in 2022, No. 5 in 2019 and No. 3 in 2020), and is 4-for-4 versus in-state rival Kansas.
He holds a 102-32 overall head coaching record and his 76.2% winning percentage ranks fourth among current FBS coaches that have led programs for at least nine seasons.
A native of Waterloo, Iowa, Klieman came to Manhattan after five years as the head coach of North Dakota State. He won five national titles with the Bizon which tied Youngstown State’s Jim Tressel for the most FCS National Championships. He was a part of seven national titles overall, which was the most in FCS history at the time of his departure.
The Wildcats will be looking for a school-record tying 11th win, a feat that’s been accomplished seven times prior, on New Year’s Eve when they play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.