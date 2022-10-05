Nebraska Fall Practice Football

Kansas State transfer linebacker Will Honas runs with the ball during a Nebraska preseason fall practice in Lincoln in 2018. K-State head coach Chris Klieman confirmed that Honas' injuries may keep him off the field for the duration of the 2022 season. 

 Associated Press

A second transfer linebacker for Kansas State may never see the field. 

Will Honas, a senior transfer from Nebraska and a Wichita native, suffered a non-contact injury during a Husker spring practice heading into the 2021 season and has yet to play a snap of football since. 

