Kansas State transfer linebacker Will Honas runs with the ball during a Nebraska preseason fall practice in Lincoln in 2018. K-State head coach Chris Klieman confirmed that Honas' injuries may keep him off the field for the duration of the 2022 season.
A second transfer linebacker for Kansas State may never see the field.
Will Honas, a senior transfer from Nebraska and a Wichita native, suffered a non-contact injury during a Husker spring practice heading into the 2021 season and has yet to play a snap of football since.
There was hope when Honas arrived at K-State that he might be able to get back on the field, but Klieman confirmed on Tuesday that the senior's football career might be at an end.
"I think the injuries that Will has had are probably not going to allow him to move forward," Klieman said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "You know, we're still holding out hope, but he's had quite a bit of damage on some injuries throughout his time and it's been tough on him, I know that. It's been really hard. He's been at every game and every practice. It's probably not responding the way that he hoped it would."
Honas started his college career at Butler Community College in El Dorado after graduating from Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita.
After two seasons, he was ranked as the 24th-best community college prospect for the Class of 2018 by 247Sports and the top inside linebacker. He was first team all-conference as a sophomore, ending the season with 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks to go along with two interceptions and a pass breakup.
He went to Nebraska as a junior and played in just four games before suffering his first season-ending injury and redshirting.
Honas played the entire 2019 season, finishing second for the Huskers with 73 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack.
He played in seven of Nebraska's eight games during the 2020 COVID-19 season, finishing second on the team with 57 tackles and leading the team with 6.5 tackles for loss, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 accolades.
As things stand now, Honas will join Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson, who Klieman confirmed left the team prior to the Tulane game in Week 3, in never playing a snap in a K-State uniform.
Without Honas, the Wildcats have turned to junior college transfer Gavin Forsha and freshmen Desmond Purnell and Jake Clifton to provide depth in the middle of the defense.