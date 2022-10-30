Kansas State soccer wrapped up the 2022 season Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 loss to top-seed Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 soccer championship.
The appearance was the first in the seven-year history of the program. They end the year with a record of 6-10-3 which tied a program best.
"I'm extremely proud of our group," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "They competed all year. They got better as the year went on. They stuck together in the lows. They played hard and I just couldn't be more proud of where we started and where we're at now. Well deserved for the for the group.
"The seniors brought that leadership this year, and the rest of the group that are returning brought a lot of them that was much needed in this program and just excited to see where this program continues to go. We're better and we have a great group coming back to learn for next season and understand what it takes when you get to the tournament. I am looking forward to the future of this program. It's very, very bright."
The Longhorns had a 20-10 advantage in total shots, but only a 9-7 edge in shots on goal.
The Wildcats had an opportunity to take an early lead as senior Bailey Nemechek found a sprinting Kyler Goins streaking down the left side of the field. Goins, who is also a senior, took her shot from 15 yards out, but the Texas keeper made the save.
Goins ends the season as K-State's leader in goals scored with 12 and holds the school record for total shots (52) and shots on goal in the season (21).
"Kyler has the ability to create so much for us in the attack with her speed and her finishing ability," Dibbini said. "Today was one of those games where she if she could have found a goal in the back of the net, things could have been different. Texas is a really good side and a really good team. They are a top 20 team for a reason, but I felt like for the most part, despite some unfortunate calls, the final score wasn't an indication of how close the game was."
Texas scored its first two goals on corner kicks in the 26th and 28th minute of the match.
The Longhorns scored their third goal on a penalty kick in the 34th minute and their final goal of the night in the 70th minute.
Goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer ended the game with five saves. Sunday was her 21st career match with five or more saves.
"Her experience is valuable," Dibbini said. "She has been in there for the last three years and going into her senior season for her that with all that big 12 experiences on it will help this program continue to move forward and we're just excited that she had a brilliant season and broke records but she is not done."
This year's K-State team had 10 seniors, all of which could return for a COVID year if they choose.