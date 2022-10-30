unnamed (1).jpg
Senior Kursten Von Klahr dribbles the ball down the field during Kansas State's 4-0 loss to Texas Sunday in the Big 12 championship quarterfinals. The Wildcats ended their season with a 6-10-3 record. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State soccer wrapped up the 2022 season Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 loss to top-seed Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 soccer championship. 

The appearance was the first in the seven-year history of the program. They end the year with a record of 6-10-3 which tied a program best.  