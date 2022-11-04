MJK02378.JPG
Kansas State sophomore point guard Serena Sundell smiles during K-State’s 104-47 win over Newman in an exhibition on Saturday. The Wildcats will host Central Arkansas to open the regular season on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Molly Kaiser, K-State Athletics

After fighting through some season-opening struggles and hiccups versus Fort Hays State in the Wildcats’ first exhibition, the Kansas State women absolutely demolished Newman in their final tune-up before regular season play Friday evening, beating the Jets 104-47.

Newman is coached by former Wildcat All-American and Hall of Famer Nicole Ohlde-Johnson and her husband, Brian Johnson.