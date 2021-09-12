The Lady Jay tennis team competed in the Washburn Rural quad at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka on Thursday. Competing in the event along with Junction City were Washburn Rural, Kansas City Christian and Marysville.
Rachel Cho led the Lady Jays, going 2-1 at the No. 2 singles spot.
She defeated a girl from Kansas City Christian and then finished the night by coming back from a 5-2 deficit vs Marysville to win 8-5.
All other Lady Jays went 1-2 on the night. Competing in the other singles spot was Abby Ratts.
In doubles competition, Stephanie Stanislow and Avery Jacobsen played the top spot and Hannah Ratts and Juliauna Throckmorton competed at the No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Jays lost 5-0 to Washburn Rural, followed it up with a 3-0 win over Kansas City Christian and then split the matches with Marysville in the final round going 2-2.
The Lady Jays will head back to Topeka on Wdnesday to compete in the Topeka High Invite. Matches start at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Kossover Tennis Center.
