Junction City softball ended their regular season with a loss to South 7-0 and Great Bend 13-5 Friday, May 5 for the last regular games this year.

After losing game one in a shutout 7-0 to South, Junction City put up five runs against Great Bend, but it was not nearly enough as the five runs were ultimately futile because Great Bend put up 13 for an eight-point win.

