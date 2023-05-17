Junction City softball ended their regular season with a loss to South 7-0 and Great Bend 13-5 Friday, May 5 for the last regular games this year.
After losing game one in a shutout 7-0 to South, Junction City put up five runs against Great Bend, but it was not nearly enough as the five runs were ultimately futile because Great Bend put up 13 for an eight-point win.
Great Bend took the early lead in the bottom of the first inning that included a solo home run to center field.
Great Bend extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the second inning as a double hit to center field that scored two.
Junction City cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third inning with two runs. Rilynn Hotard reached base on an error by the first baseman, and Mckayla Dibben scored from third base on the play, and then Sara Rexrode hit a single to left field to score Hotard.
The Lady Jays were able to keep themselves in the game with the two runs in the third inning, but then the Panthers broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The big inning for the hosts started with a solo home run to left field by McCauley. After a single RBI, the hosts got a double RBI as a fly ball to left field and left fielder Dibben recorded in error in effort to catch the fly ball, and it allowed two to score for a 7-2 lead. The Panthers scored three more runs in the inning.
After Great Bend scored three more runs in the top of the seventh inning, Junction City showed some grit and scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning facing a 13-2 deficit.
Hotard grounded out to second base and Thomas scored from third base on a fielders’ choice, and Rexrode reached base on an error from the first baseman, which allowed Ava DeGuzman to score from third base, and then another error on a throw to second base allowed Cassidy Miller to score.
Junction City ended the season with a 9-10 record.