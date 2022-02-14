Topeka West held onto an early lead in the game against the Lady Jays Friday. The team stretched its lead to 31-16 at halftime and went on to win 54-22 against Junction City.
The Lady Jays had a slow start, and the early offensive struggles continued. The team did not get on the scoreboard until 3:12 remained in the first quarter and they were down 8-0. Junction City’s leading scorer Ava Deguzman did not record her first points until 30 seconds remained in the first quarter.
Head coach Tim Testa was not pleased with his team’s overall effort.
“I think we played like we thought we were way better than they were,” Testa said. “We did not seem very motivated. We did not seem like we wanted to work in the game. They obviously outrebounded us. They got on every loose ball. When they had the ball on offense, they got two or three shots. I think we got one offensive rebound, maybe two.”
Down by 42-19 entering the fourth quarter, Testa had a sharp message for his team.
“I told the girls – not in a threating way – if Topeka West outrebounds us one more time, I am putting the Junior Varsity girls in. And then we played Karen (Exantus),” he said. “I thought that Junior Varsity group and Karen (Exantus) did a good job of holding the fort down. Those are things we rely on as culture things. I don’t think we played like Junction City basketball (in this game).”
After the game was over, Testa said he told his team in the locker room to “not do that again” on their effort in the game.
“If we are going to win basketball games, we cannot put that product on the floor,” Testa said. “I did not do a good job of getting them ready. I kind of let them relax a little bit, and I think I let them relax too much.”
Junction City had eight players score in the game. Junior Addy Hatcher led the Lady Jays in scoring with five points. Sophomore Amyah O’Neal scored four points, and senior Jayda Harris scored three points.
The Lady Jays have three more games remaining on their schedule with Emporia next on Tuesday. Testa said that he hopes for a bounce back effort.
“I hope (for better effort) because there are only three left,” Testa said. “Emporia put a whooping on us last time, but we played really well against Highland Park. And then senior night against Washburn Rural, so if we do not play hard, there is a good chance we can go 0-3. If we do play hard, there is a good chance we will be in three really close games. So, we’ve got to be better.”
Testa knows his team’s hands will be full Tuesday against Emporia.
“(Emporia) is a really tough team,” Testa said. “They are going to guard us. They are going to try to trap us and try to turn us over. We’ve got to stay levelheaded and try not to turn (the ball) over.”
